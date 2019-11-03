World
  Alameda Restaurant / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos + Zanatta Figueiredo

Alameda Restaurant / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos + Zanatta Figueiredo

Alameda Restaurant / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos + Zanatta Figueiredo

  Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant 
Jardim Europa, Brazil
  Architects: Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos, Zanatta Figueiredo
  Area
    580.0 m2
  Project Year
    2018
  Photographer
    Nelson Kon
  Manufacturers
    Aerothermic, Basic Elevadores, Lumini, Melting, Mix Lajes, Primatanelli, TG Group, Tidelli
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Text description provided by the architects. The Restaurant Alameda, located in the club Esporte Clube Pinheiros, arises from the challenge of materialize, in an area of great interaction and convergence of the club, a construction in synergy with the existing rich and generous landscape patrimony.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

The design stems from the drawing of a modular structural grid in an area with great mature and firm vegetation. Considering that, the program is organized in a way that the lobby area lives in harmony with the trees, sometimes surrounding, sometimes placed inside the construction.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Plan - Roof
Plan - Roof
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

In order to enable the fast execution and the coherent choice of the construction materials alongside the banks of the Pinheiros river, it was adopted a hybrid constructive solution, with the use of concrete foundations, steel columns and beams and panel slabs on the roof, that creates an accessible terrace. The modular structure hosts the covered lobby area, kitchen and service areas, besides the bathrooms.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

In the center of the lobby, the stairs vertically integrates the reception area of the ground floor with the terrace and symbolizes that function through the lighting of its cable stayed surroundings of U-Glass, conceiving a flashlight that acts as an important element for spatial orientation on the club landscape.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon
Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Around the restaurant, there were designed squares with different features, linking the set to the adjacent sand courts and to the Alameda, being considered as extensions of the attendance and living spaces.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

This relation is strengthened by the permeability and flow of the circulation through the construction in every direction, making the presence of the Alameda Restaurant intrinsic to the daily life of the club users.

© Nelson Kon
© Nelson Kon

Project location

Address: Esporte Clube Pinheiros, Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, Brazil

Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos
Zanatta Figueiredo
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Restaurants & Bars Restaurant Brazil
"Alameda Restaurant / Biselli Katchborian Arquitetos + Zanatta Figueiredo " 03 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

