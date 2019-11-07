World
  7. JB House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

JB House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

JB House / alarciaferrer arquitectos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses  · 
Unquillo, Argentina

  • Lead Architects

    Joaquín Alarcia, Federico Ferrer Deheza

  • Structural Calculation

    Germán Sarboraria

  • Construction

    Agustín Ponce, Diego Pepperman
© Federico Cairoli

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a quarry area in the town of Unquillo, the land has numerous outcrops of stone that print the landscape a unique feature. The strategy consists of relating to this particularity by incorporating two important outcrops forming part of the domestic and intimate landscape of the house. These end up anchoring the house in the field and impact on the internal functioning of the same.

© Federico Cairoli
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Federico Cairoli

The first one causes a patio that organizes the entrance and articulates the public and private sector of the house, while the second "invades" the gallery, blurring the relationship between nature and artifice. The construction is developed rigorously in three bays of equal hierarchy out of phase with each other that organize the private, public and semi-covered spaces of the house. 

© Federico Cairoli

The work takes advantage of this subdivision to naturally connect to the terrain in half levels guaranteeing the distant view of the mountain ranges from all its spaces. Finally, it is materialized with load-bearing walls made of common brick and an inclined roof with a wooden structure that manages the entrance of light through strips of lights and that prints a spatial continuity to the whole work.

© Federico Cairoli
Sections
Sections
© Federico Cairoli

Project gallery

Cite: "JB House / alarciaferrer arquitectos" [Casa JB / alarciaferrer arquitectos] 07 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927576/jb-house-alarciaferrer-arquitectos/> ISSN 0719-8884

