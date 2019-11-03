World
SANO CPTA Office / BAUM

SANO CPTA Office / BAUM

© MOv（モブ） 明直樹

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings  · 
Fukui, Japan
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project BAUM
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    97.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    MOv（モブ） 明直樹
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Odelic, Panasonic, Toyo Kitchen

  • Lead Architect

    Daisuke Kishina
© MOv（モブ） 明直樹

Text description provided by the architects. Approximately eight staff members work in SANO CPTA, the accounting office design by BAUM Co Ltd., located in Fukui. The lead architect, Daisuke Kishina, aims at creating an appropriate calm and comfortable work -environment both for the staff and clients. He avoids placing clear blind partitions inside the space but rather prefer soft layers.

© MOv（モブ） 明直樹
Plan
Plan
© MOv（モブ） 明直樹

The meeting room presents glass screens to secure privacy. The kitchen is placed in the center of the plot in order to gather all the members during the lunch break.

© MOv（モブ） 明直樹
Section
Section
© MOv（モブ） 明直樹

Due to the nature of the company, the architect design the storage that allow documents to be kept for several years in movable case that perfectly fit the steal bookshelf.

© MOv（モブ） 明直樹

Project location

Address: Fukui, Fukui prefecture, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BAUM
Office

