SANO CPTA Office / BAUM

Lead ArchitectDaisuke Kishina
Text description provided by the architects. Approximately eight staff members work in SANO CPTA, the accounting office design by BAUM Co Ltd., located in Fukui. The lead architect, Daisuke Kishina, aims at creating an appropriate calm and comfortable work -environment both for the staff and clients. He avoids placing clear blind partitions inside the space but rather prefer soft layers.
The meeting room presents glass screens to secure privacy. The kitchen is placed in the center of the plot in order to gather all the members during the lunch break.
Due to the nature of the company, the architect design the storage that allow documents to be kept for several years in movable case that perfectly fit the steal bookshelf.