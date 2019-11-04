World
  7. Tower of Spiral / Doarchi

Tower of Spiral / Doarchi

Tower of Spiral / Doarchi

© SCHRAN © SCHRAN © SCHRAN © SCHRAN + 23

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pavillion  · 
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Doarchi
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    15.6 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    SCHRAN

  • Lead Architects

    Penn Ding, Oliver Li

  • Design Team

    Jiajia Tang, Zhiyuan Liu

  • Clients

    OCT Group-Guangming Modern Farming

  • Engineering

    Jianbo Miao, Tong Chen, Dacang Li

  • Collaborators

    IMBOX
© SCHRAN
© SCHRAN

Text description provided by the architects. We need a natural place to clear up the melancholy mood in busy urban life. The tower is located in such a vast land surrounded by mountains. The site is located in a high-lying area, with a pool reserved for irrigation.

© SCHRAN

Around the pool, we have created a straightforward and simple ascending space, so that people can observe and feel nature in different latitudes.

© SCHRAN

Spiral provides a slow flowing way of viewing for the viewer: Visitors enter the relatively narrow tower from the outside.

© SCHRAN
© SCHRAN

The line of sight also changes from the outward earth to the inward pool. You will see the sky and the viewer himself in the pool. Then you can walk slowly to the top of the tower, and catch the earth you just stepped on again from the high place.

© SCHRAN
© SCHRAN

Tourists, the tower and the earth are integrated here. The white PTEE film and the tensioned metal mesh are the materials of the tower. Between the penetration and the impermeability, they present a spiral of 810 degree.

© SCHRAN

This is the tower of spirals, explored by the viewer.

© SCHRAN

Project location

Address: OCT Group-Guangming Town, Zhenyuan Road, ShenZhen, Guangdong, China

Cite: "Tower of Spiral / Doarchi" 04 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927571/tower-of-spiral-doarchi/> ISSN 0719-8884

