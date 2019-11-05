World
  7. Volgograd-Arena Football Stadium / PI ARENA

Volgograd-Arena Football Stadium / PI ARENA

Volgograd-Arena Football Stadium / PI ARENA

© Stroygazmontazh © PI ARENA © Stroygazmontazh

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Football Stadium  · 
Volgograd, Russia
  • Architects: PI ARENA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area: 56343.0 m2
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2018
  • Photographs Photographs: Stroygazmontazh, PI ARENA, Kristina Kharitonova
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Albes, Alyutekh, Armstrong, AutoDesk, Blockchain, Cimolai (Сonor Cimolai), Delux, DoorHan, ESTIMA, Freyssinet, International S. A, Knauf, Konar, Kurganstalmost, Magnum, Norament, Rockwool, Sika, Technonicol

  • Lead Architects

    Dmitry Bush, Alexey Orlov, Igor Kufonin, Anton Zakluchaev, Ludmila Romanova, Ekaterina Buzmakova, Olga Serikova, Vera Alekseeva, Vitaliy Bilkey, Anastasia Belousova, Sofia Fleishman, Sergey Korobkov, Andrey Ziplakov, Ekaterina Kolesnikova, Marina Zharkova. Constructors: Mark Livshin, Denis Svirskiy, Sergey Zotkin.

  • Engineering

    Erlan Bekmukhamedov, Anton Mukhin, Larisa Esina, Michail Kislov.

  • Landscape

    Kristina Kharitonova, Marina Osintseva.

  • Visualizers

    Pavel Kuritsyn, Vadim Kuchuk, Maxim Arkhipov, Alexey Cherednikov.

  • Ecologist

    Alexey Ivanov

  • Clients

    FSUE "Sport-Engeneering"

  • General Contractor

    JSC "Stroygazmontazh"
© Stroygazmontazh
© Stroygazmontazh

 The stadium has the shape of an overturned truncated cone. The facade is made as an image of a solemn salute, symbolizing the dedication of military honors to the defenders of the Motherland. It is a steel shell of the rods forming a diamond-shaped structure, from the tops of the lower-level diamonds directed upward divergent rods of smaller cross-section, their crossing at the upper levels creates a pattern of rockets taking off salute.

© Kristina Kharitonova
© Stroygazmontazh
© Stroygazmontazh

Main invocation: The techniques of architectural expressiveness used in the stadium project allowed to create a unique image associated with the Victory and referring to the heroic past of the Volgograd city and the whole country.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Section 01
Section 01

Advantages: The resources of the territory are used in the most efficient way because of the most dense organisation and development of the land plot. The space on the facade between the bars of the shell is filled with architectural stainless steel mesh, giving a unique aesthetic appearance to the entire stadium; it also serves as a windproof screen for the audience foyers. Due to the design solutions, it was possible to obtain an easy "air" design of the stadium cover with a large removal over the tribunes - more than 46 meters.

© Stroygazmontazh
© Stroygazmontazh

The use of the stadium takes into account the presence of people with limited mobility. There are 460 seats for disabled people.It provides loudspeakers with high sound pressure and a system that transmits the signal to hearing AIDS hard of hearing. For visually impaired visitors there are visual media of high contrast and a system that transmits the signal in the FM-band. There was made a complete barrier-free circuit of movement for disable persons.

© Kristina Kharitonova
© Kristina Kharitonova

Project location

Address: Prospect Lenina 76, Volgograd, Volgogradskaya oblast, 400005, Russia

Cite: "Volgograd-Arena Football Stadium / PI ARENA" 05 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927552/volgograd-arena-football-stadium-pi-arena/> ISSN 0719-8884

