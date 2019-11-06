World
  Animal Shelter
  Spain
  5. ELE Arkitektura
  6. 2017
  Equine Pavilion in Aulesti / ELE Arkitektura

Equine Pavilion in Aulesti / ELE Arkitektura

Equine Pavilion in Aulesti / ELE Arkitektura

© ELE Arkitektura

  Curated by Clara Ott
Other Structures 
Aulestia, Spain

  Lead Architects

    Eduardo Landia, Eloi Landia

  Design Team

    Eduardo Landia, Eloi Landia
© ELE Arkitektura
© ELE Arkitektura

Text description provided by the architects. Starting from a simple volume and a conventional structural system, it has been sought to emphasize the tectonics of each material, modulating each encounter and  facilitating commissioning.

© ELE Arkitektura
© ELE Arkitektura
Plan / Elevations
Plan / Elevations
© ELE Arkitektura
© ELE Arkitektura

The use of reinforced concrete blocks placed in different positions solves the needs of ventilation while providing natural light to the interior.

© ELE Arkitektura
© ELE Arkitektura

The supporting structure, the galvanized steel sliding doors and the interior partitions are modulated according to the size of the concrete block, generating constructive coherence and dimensional coordination throughout the building.

© ELE Arkitektura
© ELE Arkitektura

Project location

Address: 48380 Aulestia, Vizcaya, Spain

About this office
ELE Arkitektura
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Veterinary Animal Shelter Other Other Structures Spain
Cite: "Equine Pavilion in Aulesti / ELE Arkitektura" [Pabellón equino en Aulesti / ELE Arkitektura] 06 Nov 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927541/equine-pavilion-in-aulesti-ele-arkitektura/> ISSN 0719-8884

