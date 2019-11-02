World
  Center for Therapies and Meditation Riquelme 62 / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

Center for Therapies and Meditation Riquelme 62 / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

Center for Therapies and Meditation Riquelme 62 / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos

  Curated by Clara Ott
Wellbeing 
Limache, Chile
  Architects: Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos
  Area
    217.0 m2
  Project Year
    2018
  Photographer
    Pablo Blanco
  Manufacturers
    Aceros B&R, Arquetipo, CHC, Maestranza Santa Elena, patagonia glass

  Lead Architects

    Roberto Fantuzzi Cuesta, Jaime Rodillo Fernandez

  Collaborating Architects

    Joao Mesquita Amorim, Javiera Fernandez Allendes, Matias Lara Villanueva

  Construction

    FRAC Ltda.
© Pablo Blanco
Text description provided by the architects. Project located in the center of San Francisco de Limache, on Riquelme 62 street. The architectural proposal arises to create a Center for the development of Natural Therapies and Meditation in a traditional neighborhood of the city. The main facade located to the east, is restored maintaining continuity with the surrounding homes. A second level set back from the existing cornice is enabled.

© Pablo Blanco
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Pablo Blanco
The project has two volumes connected by means of a central circulation axis that has on both sides interior courtyards that give light and ventilation to the enclosures. On the access level there is a small cafe along with the reception of the place, followed by this and there are 4 therapy rooms that end in an outdoor patio.

© Pablo Blanco
Section D
Section D
© Pablo Blanco
On the second level and located to the northeast is the multipurpose room, this space has openings at ground level, allowing the passage of light for the practice of yoga and meditation, in addition this level has dressing rooms and an outdoor terrace.

© Pablo Blanco
Project location

Address: Riquelme 62, Limache, Valparaíso Region, Chile

Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Healthcare Architecture Wellbeing Chile
"Center for Therapies and Meditation Riquelme 62 / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos" [Centro de terapias y meditación Riquelme 62 / Fantuzzi + Rodillo Arquitectos] 02 Nov 2019. ArchDaily.

