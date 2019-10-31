SH House / RUANGRONA

+ 19

Houses · Kecamatan Bandung Kulon, Indonesia Architects Authors of this architecture project RUANGRONA

Area Area of this architecture project 406.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Photographer Created with Sketch. KIE

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Alexindo, Krono Wisma Sehati, Niro granite

Lead Architects Josephine Fitria & Monica Tiaradewi

Design Team Amalia Dian Utami ; Ghusni Fauzan

Clients Shendy Dharmawan & Fransisca Irene

Engineering Andreas Martin (Gudhome)

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a dense & dry neighborhood of Bandung city, Indonesia, SH House is designed by ruangrona in order to maximize air circulation, indoor micro climate and natural lighting which provide coziness.

The clients are delighted with some private inner court / open area which create different visual & space experiences in every room.

The house masses are separated intended to make the house not too bulky and maximize air circulation. The bridge on the 2nd floor, connecting the children's room and the master bedroom is one of the interesting parts of this house.

Exposed concrete and iron elements that tend to be cold is balanced by the inner court / open area and wooden materials so that the house becomes more homey and warm.