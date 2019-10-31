World
  7. SH House / RUANGRONA

© KIE

Houses  · 
Kecamatan Bandung Kulon, Indonesia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project RUANGRONA
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    406.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Alexindo, Krono Wisma Sehati, Niro granite

  • Lead Architects

    Josephine Fitria & Monica Tiaradewi

  • Design Team

    Amalia Dian Utami ; Ghusni Fauzan

  • Clients

    Shendy Dharmawan & Fransisca Irene

  • Engineering

    Andreas Martin (Gudhome)
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a dense & dry neighborhood of Bandung city, Indonesia, SH House is designed by ruangrona in order to maximize air circulation, indoor micro climate and natural lighting which provide coziness.

© KIE

The clients are delighted with some private inner court / open area which create different visual & space experiences in every room.

© KIE
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Section 04
Section 04
© KIE

The house masses are separated intended to make the house not too bulky and maximize air circulation. The bridge on the 2nd floor, connecting the children's room and the master bedroom is one of the interesting parts of this house.

© KIE

Exposed concrete and iron elements that tend to be cold is balanced by the inner court / open area and wooden materials so that the house becomes more homey and warm.

© KIE

RUANGRONA
