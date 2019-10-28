World
  NON-Standard Hotel / Nefa Architects

NON-Standard Hotel / Nefa Architects

NON-Standard Hotel / Nefa Architects
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels 
Pirogovo, Russia

  Lead Architects

    Dmitry Ovcharov, Elena Potemkina

  Design Team

    Margarita Kornienko (Architect), Sergey Kurepin (Chief engineer), Viktoriya Nagurnaya (Manager of the project), Daria Turkina

  Engineering

    Lightning DK project

  Collaborators

    Nickel Collective - glass columns
Text description provided by the architects. The aim of our studio was to create the interior of a private hotel on the territory of a golf club. The project was of interest to us from the very beginning, but after visiting the construction site, we were absolutely delighted! We had to deal with a brilliant space that looked like an industrial building "buried in the heart of a forest". The building was clearly divided into a bedroom area and wide-open space for entertainment.

Level 1 Plan
Level 1 Plan
The design specifications from the clients said that the building should surprise guests, entertain and be filled with various tricks stunts and illusions. Dutch art hotels such as the New York Hotel in Rotterdam and the Winston in Amsterdam were indicated as points of reference. After preserving the industrial background, we brought in "expensive" surfaces and materials for the interior trim. The result is a balanced mix of rugged materials, cast-in-place concrete, rough floorboards, burnished-style features and surfaces made of oxidized copper, marble and Venetian cast glass.

We need to talk in more detail about facing the pillars with Murano glass slabs since this clearly accentuates the pool space and the common area. A piece of cast glass the size of an ancient mobile phone lay for many years on a table in the workshop; it is very beautiful and we got hold of it when discussing some project of ours in the glass workshops at the Stroganovka (Moscow Academy of Design and Applied Arts).

Level 3 Plan
Level 3 Plan
The idea of using cast-glass slabs in the interior has stayed with us since that time, and now the moment has come! Sketches using glass were instantly approved, and then the most difficult part began - looking for a contractor. A company from the island of Murano and some Czech glassblowers took part in the manufacturing tender, but our choice fell on the Russian company Nickel Collective, which developed the clearest system for fastening and insuring the glass.

Project location

Address: Pirogovo, Moscow Oblast, 141033, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Nefa Architects
