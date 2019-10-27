Villa Hexagon / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

+ 27

Construction engineering Boy og Waage & Co.AS

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a hilltop above a large, rushing river. The main view is towards an old industrial area along the east side of the river and towards Kristiansand in the south.

The house consists of an outer concrete shell in a regular hexagonal shape. The concrete shell is core-insulated with it´s concrete surface exposed inside and outside. All inner walls are made of wood and clad on both sides with oak paneling and oak veneer. The main floor has sanded concrete floors in the entrance, bathroom and kitchen, while the living room and 2nd floor have oak floors.

All carpentry work, including stairs, shelves and doors, is made on site by the homeowner. Most of the oak trees used in the house come from the woods nearby the house.