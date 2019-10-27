World
  Villa Hexagon / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

Villa Hexagon / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

Villa Hexagon / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses 
Norway

  Construction engineering

    Boy og Waage & Co.AS
© Arkitekt Knut Folstad
© Arkitekt Knut Folstad

Text description provided by the architects. The house is situated on a hilltop above a large, rushing river. The main view is towards an old industrial area along the east side of the river and towards Kristiansand in the south.

© Arkitekt Knut Folstad
© Arkitekt Knut Folstad

The house consists of an outer concrete shell in a regular hexagonal shape. The concrete shell is core-insulated with it´s concrete surface exposed inside and outside. All inner walls are made of wood and clad on both sides with oak paneling and oak veneer. The main floor has sanded concrete floors in the entrance, bathroom and kitchen, while the living room and 2nd floor have oak floors.

© Arkitekt Knut Folstad
© Arkitekt Knut Folstad

All carpentry work, including stairs, shelves and doors, is made on site by the homeowner. Most of the oak trees used in the house come from the woods nearby the house.

© Arkitekt Knut Folstad
© Arkitekt Knut Folstad

Cite: "Villa Hexagon / Hoem + Folstad Arkitekter" 27 Oct 2019.

