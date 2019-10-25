World
  Seogyung Residence / KAWA DESIGN GROUP Architecture

Seogyung Residence / KAWA DESIGN GROUP Architecture

Seogyung Residence / KAWA DESIGN GROUP Architecture

© Jung Min Suk

Houses  · 
Gapyeong-gun, South Korea
© Jung Min Suk
© Jung Min Suk

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the hillside of Samhoe-ri, Gapyeong, this house is called ‘西景答歌’. The Client of ‘西景答歌’ is a pianist. So, he made a name in resonating with the western landscape with a piano melody. As the name is ‘西景答歌’, an indispensable part of this house is the scenery that can be seen through the large western window. The shape of the mountain ridge that overlaps the Bukhangang River below the mountain is peaceful music. Before designing the house, the Client's request was not to miss the western landscape. The client wants to make the western window bigger, even if the room temperature rises. Thus, we made a large western window and extended the deck and eaves outside the window.

© Jung Min Suk
© Jung Min Suk
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Jung Min Suk
© Jung Min Suk

The western sky is more diverse and has more stories than any other direction of sky. If you are watching the setting sun, you enter a distant story. Sitting on the west deck with long eaves will give you time to talk to the clouds at the end of the eaves. A single-story house with at least 100 square meters of the attic is a home for two children and middle-aged couples. In the backyard, there is a small garden caressing the surrounding natural environment. There is also a piano situated to a side of the living room, allowing the player to correspond with nature through their fingertips.

© Jung Min Suk
© Jung Min Suk

It is composed of wood and printed steel sheets, and it is a house with careful consideration for airtightness and insulation. It is a house with fire insulation and sound insulation on top of a SIP wall, which is a heat insulator, and heat reflection insulation on it. So, Heisen House's method of working with a roof-insulated and plywood SIP panel was implemented. And the house looks like two scalpels connected from the front. On a wooden beam, a flat-roofed mass and a sloping mass made of colored steel are connected separately, and in the rearview, the warm texture of the wood and the coolness of the steel plate are intertwined. So, they intermingled with each other and intended to harmonize as if they were uniting two houses together.

© Jung Min Suk
© Jung Min Suk

Cite: "Seogyung Residence / KAWA DESIGN GROUP Architecture" 25 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

