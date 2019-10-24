World
  The Meadow Home / Feldman Architecture

The Meadow Home / Feldman Architecture

The Meadow Home / Feldman Architecture

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Portola Valley, United States
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Feldman Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3970.0 ft2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2016
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Paul Dyer
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Bosch, Brian's Cabinets, Five Twenty Two Industries, Fleetwood, Freedom Concrete, Maytag, Pollioni Design

  • Interiors

    Zaharias Design

  • Landscape Architects

    Lutsko Associates

  • Lighting Designer

    Kim Cladas Lighting Design

  • Builder

    Art of Construction

  • Structural Engineer

    Strandberg Engineering

  • Civil Engineer

    BKF Engineers
© Paul Dyer
© Paul Dyer

Text description provided by the architects. The design team was inspired by prominent views and beautiful slopes to build a structure on the landscape to minimize its massing on the originally undeveloped site. The home’s L-shaped layout lies low on the brow of a grassy knoll, placed gently into the ground, matching the contours of the hill.  

© Paul Dyer
© Paul Dyer
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Paul Dyer
© Paul Dyer

The home’s main wing boasts a spacious joint kitchen, dining room, and living area whose floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows open to reveal an expansive patio. The home is at once opened to the surrounding landscape, and views of the encompassing prairie, seamlessly merging interior and exterior spaces.  Splayed concrete walls, diminishing in height as they approach the house, direct the gaze to Windy Hill sitting on the western horizon.

© Paul Dyer
© Paul Dyer

The site moves unimpaired through and over the home; a green roof atop the garage acts as an extension of the surrounding prairie, while visually permeable rooms allow the meadow to continuously flow through the home.  The house’s cedar siding, stained a warm grey and complimented by the crisp horizontal lines of the black roof, further embeds the house in its natural surroundings and strikes a beautiful balance between rural and distinctly modern aesthetic.

© Paul Dyer
© Paul Dyer

Project gallery

Cite: "The Meadow Home / Feldman Architecture" 24 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927158/the-meadow-home-feldman-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

