Patom Cafe / NITAPROW

Patom Cafe / NITAPROW

Coffee Shop  · 
Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project NITAPROW
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    150.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Ketsiree Wongwan
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    3M, ATON, Aluinch, Corner 43 Decor, IRDEC, Lamptitude, Modern glass, SML Design Studio, Solid Star

  • Lead Architects

    Nakhon Pathom, Thailand

  • Design Team

    Piyaporn Rattananukul, Pintusorn Chantranuwat, Thipharphan Artthaweekul

  • Client

    Suan Sampran Co.,Ltd

  • Engineering

    S.K.F. Construction Ltd., Part.

  • Landscape

    Suan Sampran Co.,Ltd Kritsada Aunphim (Landscape Director)
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Text description provided by the architects. After learning about the client’s plan to demolish the old amphitheater which was built partially on an existing hill next to two significant Tamarind and Trumpet trees, we proposed to place the new cafe there in its place. On one side, the new building overlooks the preserved amphitheater’s wooden stage, while gaining an unparalleled view of the entire village from all the other sides.

Diagram
Diagram

The service core was set back from the glass facade to allow for a continuous circulation loop. The roof slope was divided into 4 segments; its geometry conceptually pivots around the center column to follow the circulation flow at ground level while inviting natural light to illuminate the underside of its roof along all 4 axes. Terra-cotta tiles were selected as the roof material for its traditional values and its primitive yet intricate installation technique. All of the electrical equipment was designed to run entirely on solar energy provided for by solar roof panels installed at the front end of the property.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

The height of the building was determined by the height of a single piece of glass. The glass division was determined by the width of the night-vision reflective film applied to all exterior glass surfaces.  The film reflection reduces the solar heat gain while creating a curious yet bold and precise blend of the environment as the building welcomes the image of the natural surroundings, the complexity of the natural light and its ever-changing sky on to its small enclosure. 

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Both interior and exterior columns were cladded with reflective stainless-steel panels to reflect theirsurrounding and reach a certain degree of visual discretion and distinction. Plants and vines were designed to take over the thatched-roof walkway and the surrounding landscape. The small glass enclosure would eventually stand in contrast with its roof and its surrounding while precisely reflecting and capturing every changing detail of its immediate environment.

© Ketsiree Wongwan
© Ketsiree Wongwan

Project location

Address: Nakhon Pathom, Mueang Nakhon Pathom District, Nakhon Pathom 73000, Thailand

