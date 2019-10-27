World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Russia
  5. AB CHVOYA
  6. 2019
  7. Bolshaya Morskaya Street / AB CHVOYA + AM TRI

Bolshaya Morskaya Street / AB CHVOYA + AM TRI

Save this project
Bolshaya Morskaya Street / AB CHVOYA + AM TRI
Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

© Grigoriy Sokolinsky © Grigoriy Sokolinsky © Grigoriy Sokolinsky © Grigoriy Sokolinsky + 24

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Public Space  · 
Sankt-Peterburg, Russia
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project AB CHVOYA, AM TRI
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3200.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Grigoriy Sokolinsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Adobe, AutoDesk, Trimble
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Text description provided by the architects. A part of Bolshaya Morskaya Street, located between Nevsky Prospekt and the Arch of the General Staff Building in Saint-Petersburg, is a small yet important part of the main city ensemble and the threshold of Palace Square. The almost complete absence of traffic load is combined with increased pedestrian traffic - this part of the street is the main connection between Nevsky Prospekt and Palace Square. In turn, Palace Square unites a complex of museum buildings of the Hermitage, which allows us to consider the Bolshaya Morskaya street as the open-air “avant sale” of the museum.

Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

The urban design of the central part of St. Petersburg has an ensemble appearance and certain principles. We consider new design of Bolshaya Morskaya Street as an important, but relevant and respectful transformation. The project method is a minimal change in the existing situation. Existing streetlights are saved. Single-leveled paving defines different functional zones by the paving types: small granite blocks adjacent to the buildings; granite plates for the entrances to the buildings and terraces of the cafe; patterned paving in the central part of the street.

Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

It is supposed, that the space of Bolshaya Morskaya Street can be used, among other things, as the semantic entrance hall of the Hermitage Museum under the open sky, where, for example, the creation of large-scale street installations is possible. The paving pattern of the central part refers to the parquet floors of Hermitage enfilades. The beginning of the pedestrian part is marked by a small flat fountain.

Save this picture!
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky
© Grigoriy Sokolinsky

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Bol'shaya Morskaya Ulitsa, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AB CHVOYA
Office
AM TRI
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Urbanism Urban Design Public Space Russia
Cite: "Bolshaya Morskaya Street / AB CHVOYA + AM TRI" 27 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927088/bolshaya-morskaya-street-ab-chvoya-plus-am-tri/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream