World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Cepezed
  6. 2019
  7. Lan Handling Technologies Office Building / Cepezed

Lan Handling Technologies Office Building / Cepezed

Save this project
Lan Handling Technologies Office Building / Cepezed

© Lucas van der Wee © Lucas van der Wee © Lucas van der Wee © Lucas van der Wee + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings  · 
The Netherlands
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Cepezed
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    6747.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Photographer Created with Sketch.
    Lucas van der Wee
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Ashford sikavloer, AutoDesk, Icopal, Maars Maars Unilin, Orona, Raico Laukien

  • Clients

    Lan Handling Technologies b.v.

  • Engineering

    IMd Raadgevende Ingenieurs, Rotterdam

  • Consultants

    Nelissen Ingenieursbureau b.v., Eindhoven. DGMR Bouw, The Hague

  • Collaborators

    cepezedbouwteam
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

Text description provided by the architects. The new business premises include 1,500 m² of office space and 5,000 m² of halls. The design is importantly determined by the plot, which roughly has the shape of a rectangular triangle. Along its outer edge, there is a one-way traffic ring including parking spaces and options for dispatching. For what remains, the plot is completely filled. The building itself is  composed of five connected naves. These are each more than 10 meters high and 18 meters deep. In length, they run back from around 88 to 24 meters. As a result, the building has a saw-tooth structure along the slanting plot side.

Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

The overhead doors for dispatching are integrated here. The shortest building nave is situated along the access road of the business park and contains the offices. On two sides, this three-layer volume is equipped with fully glazed façades. The majority of the office spaces consist of open floor fields that have direct visual contact with the assembly hall. The ground floor includes the canteen and the closeable offices for confidential functions. In addition, the office volume includes spaces such as team rooms, rooms for conference calls and instruction rooms for customers.

Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

A spacious void is included as well. Along the long straight side of the triangle lies a facility zone with functions such as the toilets, technical rooms, changing rooms and lockers. This zone is strongly connecting and creates unity between the halls and offices. The halls consist of the other four naves and each contain a production street. The differences in length render the halls and production streets well suited for working on orders of different sizes.

Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

The façades of the halls are largely closed, but still receive ample daylight through the office nave and partly transparent façade strips. The halls are also well prepared for changing work processes. In the future, when Lan might increasingly assemble its systems on location at the customer’s premises, the halls are easily usable for other purposes such as storage. In such a case, they can also be rented out separately.

Save this picture!
© Lucas van der Wee
© Lucas van der Wee

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Tilburg, The Netherlands

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cepezed
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings The Netherlands
Cite: "Lan Handling Technologies Office Building / Cepezed" 25 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/927087/lan-handling-technologies-office-building-cepezed/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream