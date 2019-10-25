Kiki Tulum Housing / Central de Proyectos SCP

+ 28

Lead Architects Ana Laura Puig Casares, Eduardo Calvo Santisbón

Structural Engineering ADECSA

Design Team and Construction Emmanuel Maza Pacheco, Cristina Sánchez Silveira, Roberto Puerto Romero, Juan Carlos Castilla Carrillo, Rubén Gamboa Ramírez

Text description provided by the architects. Given the growing offer of multifamily housing developments in the Tulum area, the project seeks to establish a group where the sense of community is returned. Beyond the repetition of vertically stacked repetitive products, Kiki is about belonging to the whole, where the units, although defined and independent, are understood in their relationship with each other forming an inseparable building, a porous and permeable monolith.

The project strategy is based on a reticular grid structure of 3.60 meters in which the housing units can be configured modularly from one to two bedrooms as required, providing products of 26, 52 and 78 square meters. This scheme allows us to generate subtractions at various levels to obtain terraces and controlled views of the context.

Access is achieved by a large public porch that connects the building with the street and serves as a threshold to access the central courtyard, which organizes the nine units (divisible to twelve) in quadrants around a community space among the inhabitants of the set, and which in turn leads to the public terrace and pool on the third level, connecting them with the Tulum jungle at treetop level.

The plastic solution allows expressing the local artisanal workforce, through apparent materials in structure and finishings, addition with local tree resins whose tone contrasts with the natural context.