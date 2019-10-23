Energy Positive Floating Villa / van Ommeren architecten

+ 34

Design Team Joeri van Ommeren, Bob Spitz, Dion Nupoort

Clients Mante family

Engineering ABC Arkenbouw

Text description provided by the architects. Follow the sun from dawn till dusk. This energy neutral houseboat offers panoramic views across the Spaarne river and the nearby meadows. The zinc façade is alternated with aluminium, glass, steel and wood.

The design foresees in the unique wish list of our client; a list of ambitions that has made this floating villa a tailor-made suit to their preferred way of living.

The client wanted their home to produce more energy than it consumes. This is achieved by collecting solar energy using PV-panels on the roof, combined with a heat pump in the concrete hull that collects energy from the difference in water/indoor temperature: an endless natural stream of energy.

Furthermore, the aim was to establish different relationships with living near the water: waking up with your own private meadow view, reading in the sitting window, eating at the water level kitchen with 3.5 meter high ceilings or relaxing on the terrace.