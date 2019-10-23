World
  O House / BAUM

O House / BAUM

O House / BAUM

Fukui, Japan
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project MOv
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    197.01 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2016
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Architrend, Duravit, Kawajun, Laufen, Panasonic, TOYO KITCHEN STYLE, Toyo Kitchen
Text description provided by the architects. Japanese architect Daisuke Kishina –BAUM- has completed a silver galvalium steel plated house in Fukui city. The dwelling slots into a residential densed-packed area and it runs almost the full length of the plot. The 197 square-meter volume includes two storey connected by a steel-wooden staircase. All along the stairs BAUM design a wall library, with a maximum width of 10 meter, conceived as a nucleus of the residence.

"We manage to create a space where you can stay, read, enjoy while going up and down. A space that gather all the family" said the studio.

1st floor plan
1st floor plan
Section
Section

LDK and japanese traditional tatami room are located on the first floor, linked to the exterior patio and private garden through large windows and sliding doors.

The second floor includes three bedrooms, sun-room, bathroom and toilet. Interior details have been designed to make the interior feel as light and airy as possible. These include a basic window frames, a minimal kitchen and wooden floors.

