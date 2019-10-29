World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential
  4. Brazil
  5. Studio Arthur Casas
  6. 2018
  7. VN Ferreira Lobo Building / Studio Arthur Casas

VN Ferreira Lobo Building / Studio Arthur Casas

Save this project
VN Ferreira Lobo Building / Studio Arthur Casas
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG + 25

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Residential  · 
São Paulo, Brazil

  • Lead Architect

    Arthur Casas

  • Design Team

    Ana Beatriz Braga, Gabriel Ranieri, Pedro Ribeiro, Regiane Khristian

  • Constructor

    Vitacon

  • Structure

    Eduardo Penteado

  • Electric and hydraulic

    PHE Projetos

  • Landscaping

    Alex Hanazaki

  • Air conditioning

    Contractors

  • Management

    Carvalho e Silveira

  • Site Area

    1059 m²
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located near the office towers of Faria Lima, this 16-storey building has a wide variety of typologies, with 88 units between 25 and 100 square meters. Unprecedented exercise for Studio Arthur Casas, the reduced size of the modules should incorporate values applied to office projects, such as fluidity between spaces and integration with the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation
Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The client wanted a building that would break with the paradigms of the city's real estate market, accustomed to simplistic solutions of mere application of restrictive laws, when more in small units. The innovative plant was designed from a module of 1.25m x 1.25m, with the rationalization of vertical circulations and shafts. Three typologies were created, then mirrored and distributed according to the plan's possibilities in the deep and narrow terrain. The result is similar to a combinatorial analysis game of the six modules in five distinct floors, creating great dynamism in the facade. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The monotony of small spaces gave way to the work of adapting the legislation, with generous openings and creative layout solutions, privileging the feeling of fluidity  and the contact with the outside. Integrated cabinets and spaces developed diagonally extend the limits of the apartments. As important as the units, support areas extend the use of the inhabitants to the common spaces, with design worked from the bicyclist to the coworking rooms. 

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The facade in white ACM plates, of varied modulations, emphasizes the apparent randomness of the openings. It is impossible to distinguish the size of the units, transforming the building into a dynamic set of indiscernible modules. The lead base contrasts with the light volume of the building, surrounded by the landscaping of Alex Hanazaki. The result is an architecture that questions the monotony of the context in which it is inserted, integrating values of urban diversity from the few square meters of each unit.

Save this picture!
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Sao Paulo, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Studio Arthur Casas
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Buildings Residential Brazil
Cite: "VN Ferreira Lobo Building / Studio Arthur Casas" [Edifício VN Ferreira Lobo / Studio Arthur Casas] 29 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926926/vn-ferreira-lobo-building-studio-arthur-casas/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream