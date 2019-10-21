World
  RF Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

RF Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

RF Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

Apartment Interiors 
São Paulo, Brazil
    1615 ft2
    2019
    Antiquário Simonett, By Kamy, Carbono Design, Carlota e Adriana, Casa Franceza, Dalle Piagge, Deca, E-mobília, Firma Casa e Verniz, Flávia Mendes, Gerdau, João Paulo Cobra, Kaiser Idell, Konstantin Grcic, Micasa, Móveis Cimo, Securit, SuperLimão Studio, Sérgio Rodrigues
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. An apartment with 160 m² from the 50's in Paulista Avenue, in São Paulo (Brazil) with a lot of history and customers willing to expose all the marks of time. SuperLimão's project in the Artacho Jurado's classic Saint Honoré building, won as residents a couple linked to art, architecture and photography and wanted an apartment to receive friends for dinners and get togethers.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Axonometry 02
Axonometry 02
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

With changing priorities in the way of life from the 1950s to the present day, the passage of service between the kitchen and the social gateway no longer made sense in current family use. It was decided to demolish the entire corridor by enlarging the room and unifying the kitchen and the service area, transforming all spaces into social areas. The service bathroom turned the toilet and the pantry turned into one of the children's bathrooms. 

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Being an old apartment, the windows are very generous throughout the perimeter of the apartment. The view from the living room and bedrooms is the Paulista Avenue and the kitchen and utility area window makes a cross ventilation.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba
Axonometry 01
Axonometry 01
© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

 The project sought to maintain the maximum of existing finishes to enhance the history of the place. In the living room the walls were sanded until they reached the structures; in the bedroom / office the walls were peeled to the brick; throughout the floor of the living room and bedrooms were kept the original club.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

For the color palette were chosen shades that dialogue with the time of construction of the building and with the building. The burnt pink ceiling with the rustic walls and the whole kitchen in shades of blue and granilite floors and pigmented concrete countertops. In the interiors, the first option was to look for Brazilian furniture, such as the Lucio chair and the Diz armchair by Sergio Rodrigues.

© Maíra Acayaba
© Maíra Acayaba

Project location

Sao Paulo, State of Sao Paulo, Brazil

SuperLimão Studio
