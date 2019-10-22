Wood Pellet Storage Facility / Paul Bretz Architectes

+ 14

Lead Architects Paul Bretz

Clients Luxenergie (L)

Engineering Sogedec (L)

Collaborators Andreas Kleinert

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The silo serves as a storage facility for the wood pellets used to fuel the cogeneration unit that forms part of the district heat and power plant. The simple structure presents itself as an addition to the district heat and power plant, adopting the plant’s modularity.

The structure is clad in sheet metal on all four sides. All apertures (doors, gates, etc.) are hidden behind the perforated sheet metal façade, which consists of 90 x 180 cm modules perforated with uniform horizontal and vertical incisions.

During the day, the silo is a black, homogeneous block reminiscent of a charcoal briquette. As darkness falls, a light installation concealed behind the façade makes the building appear to glow.