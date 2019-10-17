People’s Park - Interactive Installation for Guangdong Times Museum / TURTLEHILL DESIGN

+ 22

Pavillion · Guangzhou, China Interiors Designers Authors of this architecture project TURTLEHILL DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project 145.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Photographer Created with Sketch. Kenton Leung

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project LG Hi-Macs, Yosida, 丰胜花园木

Unit m2

Lead Architects Jason Guo, Jiayu Zeng

Design Team Whyatt Zhengwei He, Flora Feiran Wang, Charlie Hongyi Cao, Zhiqing Mo, Jiapei Luo

Clients Guangdong Times Museum

More Specs

Less Specs

Save this picture! Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung

Text description provided by the architects. Having been operated for nearly 9 years, the Guangdong Times Museum launched its upgrade project.Turtlehill Design was invited to redesign the balcony space.

Save this picture! Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung

Save this picture! Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung

The Guangdong Times Museum, designed by Rem Koolhaas is located at the rooftop of a residential building in Guangzhou China. The balcony is next to the lift lobby and in front of the main exhibition hall. As per Museum’s initial plan, the existing glass house would be removed and replaced by a souvenir shop and VIP tea house.

According to the brief, we proposed a set of horizontal shifting blocks linked by a winding circulation. However, while this design was approved and ready to build, the museum came up with a new idea of “people’s park”where visitors could be sitting, lying, holding party, having picnic and etc. Everyone has right to use the space in his/her own way.

Save this picture! Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung

Save this picture! Possible Combination B. Image © Kenton Leung

This idea is revolutionary. The initial design is no longer compatible and has to be reconsidered.

Save this picture! Possible Combination C. Image © Kenton Leung

After discussions, we found a transformable installation could answer to the “people’s park”idea. We devised a unit of blocks installed with tracks and wheels which enable them to slide independently in X and Y directions. Just like Lego toys,these units could be pushed around and interlocked with each other to compose forms as visitor’s wish. Hence, the right of using and composing the space is completely handed to the visitors.

The “people’s park”installation has become one of the most popular places of the museum. As a prototype of possibilities, it has potentials to be developed and applied to numerous scenarios.