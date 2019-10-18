World
  Hotel Nantipa / Garnier Arquitectos

Hotel Nantipa / Garnier Arquitectos

Hotel Nantipa / Garnier Arquitectos

© Andres García Lachner

Hotels 
Playa Santa Teresa, Costa Rica
    5791.0 m2
    2018
    Andres García Lachner
    Adobe, Aluplast, AutoDesk, CRM Costa Rica, Coqui Coqui, Grohe, Maison de Vacances, Masaya.co, Sika Designs, Tribu, Trimble, Villeroy & Boch, tineKhome

    m2
© Andres García Lachner
© Andres García Lachner

Text description provided by the architects. The Nantipa a Tico Beach Experience hotel is located in a beachfront property in the Pacific Beach of Santa Teresa – Puntarenas (Costa Rica).  Nantipa stands for “blue” in the Indigenous Chorotegan language and was chosen as the main tribute to the tribe which inhabited the Nicoya Peninsula.  The hotel’s main idea was to redefine the Costa Rican concept of “barefoot luxury”; by integrating sustainable practices, as well as native design strategies.  The boutique hotel offers 11 beachfront bungalows (Ninta) and 24 family-style rooms (Nanku) spread over a 2.3-hectare property. The hotel will be developed in two phases: the first phase includes 7 Ninta bungalows and 8 Nanku rooms.  Most of the rooms offer full or partial ocean views, as well as garden and pool views.  The hotel includes conservation areas, ocean view swimming pool and beachfront restaurant. 

© Andres García Lachner
© Andres García Lachner

The 7 Ninta beachfront bungalows accommodate a space of 80 square meters (800 square feet), that includes: king bed, outdoor terrace, a 3.5 x 3.5-meter (10 x 10 feet) plunge pool, hammock, ample bathroom with and indoor/outdoor shower.  The floor-to-ceiling glass doors open the corner of the bedroom offering an open medium between the guest and the exterior views and environment.  The use of raw native materials appropriate to the site produce an outdoor experience to the user; exploiting the surrounding nature and ocean’s sound which are predominant in the site.

© Andres García Lachner
© Andres García Lachner

The 8 Nanku bungalows offer an area of 65 square meters (650 square feet) in two separate spaces: sleeping area and living room. The sleeping area consists of one king or two full beds, and the living room includes a twin mattress sofa bed. Two 2-floor buildings house the 8 rooms, including ample terraces and balconies that offer views to the main pool and garden areas. 

© Andres García Lachner
© Andres García Lachner

The Nanku bungalows are surrounded by the landscape elements which help preserve the privacy of each of the units. The Manzu Restaurant if part of the beachfront attractions of the hotel, offering views of the ocean and sunset.

First floor plan
First floor plan
Sections
Sections

The design of this space incorporates the use of raw materials such as palm and tree trunks, which reminds of the indigenous huts from previous times. The incorporation of an open kitchen setup provides a modern and unique ambiance to the traditional architectural elements.

© Andres García Lachner
© Andres García Lachner

Project location

Address: Playa Santa Teresa, Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica

"Hotel Nantipa / Garnier Arquitectos" 18 Oct 2019. ArchDaily.

