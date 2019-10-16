World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Japan
  5. td-Atelier
  6. 2019
  7. Mugen Plus Guesthouse / ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN + td-Atelier

Mugen Plus Guesthouse / ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN + td-Atelier

Save this project
Mugen Plus Guesthouse / ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN + td-Atelier
Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

© Matsumura Kohei © Matsumura Kohei © Matsumura Kohei © Matsumura Kohei + 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Hotels  · 
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN, td-Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    80.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Photographs

More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

Text description provided by the architects. We renovated the Kyoto Machiya (traditional wooden townhouse) built about 120 years ago in the Nishijin area, Kyoto. This is a guesthouse of wholesale lease. This guesthouse is operated by the nearby ryokan “Kyo-Hatago MUGEN”.

Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

We placed the “tube” made of wooden panels without changing the plan configuration of this Kyoto Machiya. Guests enter the Kyoto Machiya from the tube that sticks out of the facade. The tube obscures the internal space of the Kyoto Machiya and creates a three-dimensional composition and continuity.

Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei
Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

The tube has openings at the tops and the sides. Guests can feel the insides and the outsides of the spaces by passing through the openings.We designed various spaces, such as a living room with mud-made traditional walls and traditional floorboards with an uneven surface, a white room with stucco, a black room with black Japanese papers, and the semi-underground space that kids can play.

Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei
Save this picture!
Floor plans
Floor plans
Save this picture!
Sections
Sections
Save this picture!
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

Guests will discover traditional and contemporary designs while using spaces. The craftsman's works are in harmony with the architecture.These blend of contemporary designs and Japanese tradition. Although it is a small accommodation of about 80 square meters gross floor area, we designed spaces of various scales and ideas and Japanese traditions. Guests can enjoy Kyoto's everyday and extraordinary days.

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Higashihoricho, Kamigyo Ward, Kyoto, 602-8255, Japan

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
td-Atelier
Office
ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Hotels Japan
Cite: "Mugen Plus Guesthouse / ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN + td-Atelier" 16 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926585/mugen-plus-guesthouse-endo-shojiro-design-plus-td-atelier/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream