World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Canada
  5. Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
  6. 2018
  7. Bigwin Island Club Cabins / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Bigwin Island Club Cabins / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

Save this project
Bigwin Island Club Cabins / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects

© Doublespace Photography © Doublespace Photography © Doublespace Photography © Doublespace Photography + 24

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Cabins & Lodges  · 
Baysville, Canada

  • Lead Architects

    Brian MacKay-Lyons, Jennifer Esposito, Diana Carl

  • Design Lead

    Brian MacKay-Lyons

  • Project Team

    Jonny Leger, Duncan Patterson, William Green, Rimon Soliman, Will Perkins, Matt Jones, Alastair Bird

  • Project Manager

    Dave Smith, Eagle Landing Company

  • Clients

    Eagle Landing Company, John S. Wadsworth Jr.

  • Engineering

    Blackwell Structural Engineers

  • Landscape

    Baker Turner Inc.

  • General Contractor

    Greystone Construction
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The first three cabins of a planned community of 40 on Bigwin Island sit nestled among maple, pine and ash trees. The sweeping view they enjoy, down to the golf course and the lake beyond, is courtesy of the island’s deer: the grazing line under the trees, a swath of open air through the greenery, influenced the siting of the buildings and their emphasis on transparency between roof and floor, and earth and sky. The 40 cabins will follow three design templates, each inspired by a different type of landscape found on the island: linear on the lake, courtyard in the woods, and pinwheel on the meadow. 

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects’ design process begins this way: by listening to the land. On Bigwin Island, there was a lot to hear. The cabins stand on storied ground. Named after Ojibway Chief John Bigwin, the island was historically a home to sacred spaces, a place of significance to the region’s Indigenous population. The first golf course on Bigwin Island was built in 1922, and for decades the island was the site of a glittering luxury resort — the summer home of Canadian industrial titans, Hollywood stars, and even the Dutch royal family.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

This development is part of property owner Jack Wadsworth’s plan for the island’s revitalization. Wadsworth nixed a proposed 150-room hotel in favor of 40 guest houses, ranging from 1230 to 1350 square feet each, and launched a design competition for the project, inviting proposals from six Canadian architectural firms. His vision, laid out in the competition’s design brief, was of a project that would respect the island’s history, the Muskoka region’s distinctive architectural aesthetic, and the environment, employing practical construction techniques and maximizing energy efficiency and sustainability.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects won the competition with a project that uses a modernist stylistic vocabulary to express archetypal concepts. Exquisitely crafted from natural materials, with a quietly assertive design, the cabins reference the big, sheltering roofs of Muskoka’s historic cottages and boathouses, and even evoke the interior of a canoe, without ever veering into kitsch. Each cabin is assembled from a simple kit of parts: a screened-in porch, a deck, a hearth, a great room, a sleeping box, and a roof, all fitted seamlessly together.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

An extruded box, clad in shiplapped wood, adjoins a glass pavilion holding an open plan living and dining space, which is topped by a deep hip roof, clad with cedar shingles. Characteristic of MacKay- Lyons Sweetapple Architects’ designs, the exterior is understated, and the interior is sensuously dramatic, airy, and gracious — the main living space of the pavilion rises to a peak. Shiplapped wood also lines the interior of the bed box and hearth, enhancing the seamlessness between indoors and out. The room is naturally lit from above via a periscope window in the gable. The bedrooms and bathrooms (two of each) are spare and elegant. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Although sophisticated in appearance, the buildings employ practical, prosaic construction techniques. The roof structure, for example, is made from ordinary engineered trusses, elevated through meticulous design into something beautiful. An important principle in practice for MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple is to touch the land lightly, to minimize disruption of the landscape. This simplicity of craft is, in part, a response to the significant challenges of building on an island during the short cold period between the fall and spring golf seasons. Environmental sustainability is also built into their construction. Materials and labor were locally sourced. The geothermal heating system harvests heat from the lake and radiates it from the floors. In the summer, a natural, passive ventilation system channels hot air up and away through the peaked roof. 

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

The ambition of this project transcends the individual guesthouses; Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple is bringing to Bigwin Island a vision of community. The buildings engage not only with the landscape, but with each other. They are sited in clusters, where their transparency and openness put them in conversational relationships. The spaces between them are small enough to allow neighbors to wave each other over; some will encircle meadows ideally sized for cookouts and children’s games.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

At once familiar and experimental, respectful and assertive, and durable enough to stand up to the demanding climate of their location while elegantly referencing its layered heritage and beauty, the Bigwin Island cabins offer a balanced, inventive and sustainable response to a complex architectural challenge.

Save this picture!
© Doublespace Photography
© Doublespace Photography

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: 1137 Old Highway 117, Baysville, ON P0B 1A0, Canada

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Lodging Cabins & Lodges Canada
Cite: "Bigwin Island Club Cabins / Mackay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects" 15 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926494/bigwin-island-club-cabins-mackay-lyons-sweetapple-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream