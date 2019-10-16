Populo Tourist Apartments / Salworks

+ 45

Residential · Ponta Delgada District, Portugal Architects Authors of this architecture project Salworks

Area Area of this architecture project 6673 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Unit m2

Lead Architects Rui Sabino de Sousa, Gonçalo Cordeiro

Project Team Rodrigo Ourique, Tiago Ventura

Engineering SOPSEC açores

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The resort composed of 7 apartments (including a duplex) and leisure areas came into shape after the partial demolition of an old paint factory — of which the warehouse with a healthier and more regular structure was maintained. The surrounding space and the highly restrictive construction rules imposed the maintenance of a simple volumetry that works as a sort of edge separating a seafront high-traffic regional road from a low-traffic one.

The necessarily reduced implantation forced the displacement of the pool to the last storey where, attached to a sunroom, ended up creating more impact with its view over the ocean and the surrounding beaches. The white-walled and wood-floored apartments are organized around a core space that contains all the main functions — bathroom, pantry and technical area — thus freeing the remaining room in a more generous way. Sliding interior doors that easily hide in the walls help create free spaces with more common boundaries.

Outside, the image of the polished concrete and the black matte plumbs that rule the façades which alternately expose and hide the interior, together with the basalt stone of the walls, imposes a presence that gives the place a sense of completion. The future existence of vegetation purposefully thought for the site will necessarily build the exterior, adding a new layer of protection and privacy to the spaces.