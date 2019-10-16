World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. Salworks
  6. 2019
  7. Populo Tourist Apartments / Salworks

Populo Tourist Apartments / Salworks

Save this project
Populo Tourist Apartments / Salworks

Cortesia de Salworks Cortesia de Salworks Cortesia de Salworks Cortesia de Salworks + 45

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Residential  · 
Ponta Delgada District, Portugal
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Salworks
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    6673 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Unit

    m2

  • Lead Architects

    Rui Sabino de Sousa, Gonçalo Cordeiro

  • Project Team

    Rodrigo Ourique, Tiago Ventura

  • Engineering

    SOPSEC açores
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

Text description provided by the architects. The resort composed of 7 apartments (including a duplex) and leisure areas came into shape after the partial demolition of an old paint factory — of which the warehouse with a healthier and more regular structure was maintained. The surrounding space and the highly restrictive construction rules imposed the maintenance of a simple volumetry that works as a sort of edge separating a seafront high-traffic regional road from a low-traffic one.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

The necessarily reduced implantation forced the displacement of the pool to the last storey where, attached to a sunroom, ended up creating more impact with its view over the ocean and the surrounding beaches. The white-walled and wood-floored apartments are organized around a core space that contains all the main functions — bathroom, pantry and technical area — thus freeing the remaining room in a more generous way. Sliding interior doors that easily hide in the walls help create free spaces with more common boundaries.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks
Save this picture!
Section BB'
Section BB'
Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

Outside, the image of the polished concrete and the black matte plumbs that rule the façades which alternately expose and hide the interior, together with the basalt stone of the walls, imposes a presence that gives the place a sense of completion. The future existence of vegetation purposefully thought for the site will necessarily build the exterior, adding a new layer of protection and privacy to the spaces.

Save this picture!
Cortesia de Salworks
Cortesia de Salworks

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Ponta Delgada, S.Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Salworks
Office

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Buildings Residential Portugal
Cite: "Populo Tourist Apartments / Salworks" [Apartamentos Turísticos Populo / Salworks] 16 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926492/populo-tourist-apartments-salworks/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream