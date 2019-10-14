World
  Mellower The Infinite Coffee / NBDC

Mellower The Infinite Coffee / NBDC

Mellower The Infinite Coffee / NBDC

Coffee Shop 
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project NBDC
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    145.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Photographs

  • Clients

    Mellower Korea

  • Engineering

    HCDM

  • Brand development

    NBDC

  • Constructror

    Dongeuy

  • Lead Architects

    SHINYONGHWAN

  • Design Team

    RITA, HANNA PARK
Text description provided by the architects. Coffee & Bakery Cafe Mellower the infinite was set up inside the fashion select shop Peer. Peer brings new inspiration to young customers, represented by Generation Y (after 1980) and Generation Z (after the mid-1990s). The fashion select shop is a collection of brands with different concepts and identities, representing a fashion content space where people can share diverse lifestyles.

The Mellower, led by Barista Kim Jin-kyu, who represents the Republic of Korea, is a cafe brand with specialties for coffee and bakeries based on "memory, enjoy, little luxury, otherness, worthy experience, relation."

The infinite is a road-type cafe in Mellower, an SI design that can be expanded by infinitely transforming according to entered place and location. The Mellower the infinite, which was first store in peer, began by exploring the understanding and attraction of Sinchon and completed the Mellower the infinite x peer through the keyword 'young'.

We wanted Peer's different brands and Mellower the infinite to be consumed together, and we started the project with the concept of our old pavilion, built as a shelter and playground under a shade tree at the village entrance. On a floor plan, the Mellower the infinite is located at the innermost part of the select shop, where a 900-millimeter-high stepped unit is formed due to the building's parking slope.

Plan
Plan
In order to break the boundaries of Peer's different brands, we can display a collaborative product between the brands in our Mellower the infinite neighborhood. And a stairway that can sit down to rest was designed to attract interest and breathing, and the Mellower the infinite, which is placed on top, features floor grids and walls connected and supported to each other, shape to climbing the hill.

On the wall of Mellower the infinite, based on the inspiration from the old building, where the old pieces added by the mending came together to create a new look, the role of Coffee Bar and Bakery Kitchen and the pieces of different materials were mixed together. A long eaves were placed on the ceiling to give meaning as a small shelter under the shade. The space past the mellower the infinite is used as a clothing warehouse. It is a space specialized to enjoy the original taste of Mellower along with the rest of Peer as well as the hidden space for relaxation.

Mellower the infinite, which is derived in the direction of generation sharing (Generation Y and Z), is a new hot spot among more than 70 different fashion brands. This is a space where Mellower can be read anew by spreading the color of the brand into space through the properties of various materials to emphasize the young Mellower. In addition, it completed the project by working on a branding interpreted as space.

Project location

Address: Hyundai U-PLEX, 83, Sinchon-ro, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea

NBDC
