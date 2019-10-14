World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Charles Jencks Dies at Age 80

Charles Jencks Dies at Age 80

Save this article
Charles Jencks Dies at Age 80

Renowned architecture theorist and historian, landscape designer and co-founder of Maggie's Cancer Care Centres, Charles Jencks died yesterday, as reported by RIBA Journal on Twitter. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, on June 21, 1939, Jencks was 80 years old at the time he passed away.

Jencks is well-known for his architectural writing on postmodern theories. He wrote many books and essays criticizing and exploring the topic, among which are The Language of Post-Modern Architecture (1977), The Iconic Building (2005) and Critical Modernism - Where is Post-Modernism Going? (2007). 

Among many known achievements in his carrier, Jencks co-founded Cancer Care Centres named after his late wife Maggie and directed according to her notion that the treatment results of terminally ill patients can be significantly improved through well-designed environments. Charles Jencks then worked with numerous architects, including Frank Gehry, Zaha Hadid, and Snøhetta to develop designs for the treatment centers around the world.

About this author
Maria Erman
Author

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Maria Erman. "Charles Jencks Dies at Age 80" 14 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926471/charles-jencks-dies-at-age-80/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream