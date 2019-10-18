J.G. House / Atelier Lopes da Costa

+ 39

Architecture José António Lopes da Costa, Rita Gonçalves

Engineering Ricardo Melo; Projedomus – Projectos e Inst. Eléctricas Inteligentes, Lda.; Dinivan

Building Contractor FRAS – Construções, Lda.

Text description provided by the architects. The terrain, with an irregular shape, is located between two streets with a height difference of about four meters. This unevenness along with the presence of a nearby building on the one hand, and the solar orientation and the views on the other hand, were decisive factors for the adopted solution. The building is located near the northern limit, freeing the south space for garden, outdoor sitting and swimming pool.

The pedestrian access is made by the upper road to the west, through a partially covered path, which along a concrete wall, leads to the entrance of the house. This wall also acts as a visual barrier to the garden and pool area while protecting from the prevailing north winds. The access to the garage and the adjoining covered patio is made from the east side of the road, situated in a lower level. A concrete staircase resolves the difference in height between this patio and the garden of the ground floor.

The ground floor is defined by a monolithic volume in apparent concrete intersected by plans that form more intimate courtyards, near the kitchen and laundry, or more open, such as the basement patio next to the garage. The upper floor in plaster, slides over the ground floor mass, acting as a covering of the access path, and on the opposite side the void generates a patio with some vegetation that provides greater privacy to the south-east suite.