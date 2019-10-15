World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Services
  4. China
  5. Art + Zen Architects/ SEU-ARCH
  6. 2015
  7. Star Camp Service Center / Art + Zen Architects/ SEU-ARCH

Star Camp Service Center / Art + Zen Architects/ SEU-ARCH

Save this project
Star Camp Service Center / Art + Zen Architects/ SEU-ARCH

building in sunshine. Image © Qiang Xia horizontal expansion. Image © Qiang Xia geometrical form. Image © Qiang Xia outdoor platforms on different levels. Image © Qiang Xia + 21

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Services  · 
Zhangjiajie, China
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Art + Zen Architects/ SEU-ARCH
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    650.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2015

  • Photographs

  • Landscape

    Xington Zhu, Jun Cao

  • Collaborator

    Architects & Engineers Co., Ltd. Of Southeast University

  • Client

    Zhang Jia Jie National Forest Park Administration

  • Architect in Charge

    Zhijiang Yang

  • Design Team

    Cheng Yang, Shengya Zhang
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
building surrounded by hills. Image © Qiang Xia
building surrounded by hills. Image © Qiang Xia

Text description provided by the architects. Star Camp service center is located at Zhang Jia Jie National Forest Park. The terrain is tortuous, covered with sweeps of lawn, surrounded by thick forest and steep mountains. As the unique landscape is the core of the site, the essential factor of the design is the relationship between the building and landscape.

Save this picture!
building in sunshine. Image © Qiang Xia
building in sunshine. Image © Qiang Xia
Save this picture!
building as part of nature. Image © Qiang Xia
building as part of nature. Image © Qiang Xia

The function of star campus is a base of camping, field training and outdoor activities, the service center is to offer the necessary service and supporting facilities, such as bathing, quick meal, training and the store.

Save this picture!
building and hills. Image © Qiang Xia
building and hills. Image © Qiang Xia

The start point of the design is to highlight the landscape topography changes with building form, while finding the balance between the building and scenery. The building unfolds with the site topography and height changes, the boxes are set on different platforms, and connected by function, just like the giant rocks in the mountains.

Save this picture!
axonometric analysis
axonometric analysis

The total area of the building is just 650㎡，formed by three parts on different levels. Visitors can walk into the square in front of the building from the lawn, and enter the lobby and function hall. Moving along the one walking line can get to café and tea room, 1m higher, with a big outdoor platform connected with entrance square with stairs. The platform offers space of relaxing and viewing, as well as the transition space from the entrance square to the roof garden. Visitors can walk onto the roof along steps, and grasses are planted on the roof to offer camping space. 1m higher from the café is dressing room and other service space, also with outdoor platform connected to the entrance lawn, so that the bathing area can be using separately. The building itself can be climbed and connected to the outdoor, which is also a kind of hiding from natural.

Save this picture!
red brick camp. Image © Qiang Xia
red brick camp. Image © Qiang Xia
Save this picture!
horizontal expansion. Image © Qiang Xia
horizontal expansion. Image © Qiang Xia

These design strategies solve the function problem of the service center, and response to the topography, elevation difference and landscape. But in this specific site, how the building influence the landscape? 

Save this picture!
outdoor platforms on different levels. Image © Qiang Xia
outdoor platforms on different levels. Image © Qiang Xia
Save this picture!
view from the roof. Image © Qiang Xia
view from the roof. Image © Qiang Xia

Before the building, people’s perception of landscape is single. Without the manual intervene, landscape is divergent in different directions. While in this project, we hope people can watch landscape by design factors and gain more communication and experience. 

Save this picture!
geometrical form. Image © Qiang Xia
geometrical form. Image © Qiang Xia
Save this picture!
vegetation roof. Image © Qiang Xia
vegetation roof. Image © Qiang Xia

The service center of star camp try to integrated more site and landscape factors into the geometry construction system. The square, platforms, lawn steps and trees, enclose with brick walls, constructed new sequence relation, which enriched the landscape dimensions. 

Save this picture!
entrance plaza. Image © Qiang Xia
entrance plaza. Image © Qiang Xia

The volume at the main entrance, low walls separating platforms and landscape pond borders area geometry lines and surfaces planted into natural, which are integrated as an interface to the landscape, bring in the directivity and location sense. By the building, the specific view angle is settled, and interaction between men and natural is formed into more abstract landscape.

Save this picture!
outdoor platform. Image © Qiang Xia
outdoor platform. Image © Qiang Xia

Furthermore, as the outside walk line of the building is guiding to the roof, the sight line of visitors is keep lifting, the scenery picture is changing with different levels. When standing on the grass roof, the lawn, platforms, red brick walls, keeping trees, as well as the distant mountain composed a land art picture, building and scenery is integrated on a higher dimension. “The most charming scenery is not the pure natural without any intervene, but the captured landscape, interacted appropriately with people”.

Save this picture!
night view. Image © Qiang Xia
night view. Image © Qiang Xia

Project gallery

See all Show less

Project location

Address: Zhangjiajie, Hu'nan, China

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Art + Zen Architects/ SEU-ARCH
Office

Products:

Glass Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Services China
Cite: "Star Camp Service Center / Art + Zen Architects/ SEU-ARCH" 15 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926409/star-camp-service-center-art-plus-zen-architects-seu-arch/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

close view. Image © Qiang Xia

张家界国家森林公园星之营地服务中心 / 艺合境建筑设计事务所/东南大学建筑学院

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream