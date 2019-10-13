World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Stanton Williams
  6. 2019
  7. Fleet House / Stanton Williams

Fleet House / Stanton Williams

Save this project
Fleet House / Stanton Williams

© Jack Hobhouse © Johan Dehlin © Jack Hobhouse © Johan Dehlin + 42

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Sustainability  · 
United Kingdom, United Kingdom
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Stanton Williams
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    388.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Photographs

  • Landscape Architects

    Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscape Architects

  • Structural Engineer

    Webb Yates

  • Services Engineer

    Ritchie+Daffin

  • Code Assessor

    MES Building Solutions

  • Cost Consultant

    Box Associates

  • Planning Consultant

    Firstplan

  • Contractor

    Harris Calnan

  • Lead Architects

    Stanton Williams
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Urban repair. A sensitive addition to the Hampstead Conservation Area, Fleet House by Stanton Williams reinterprets the historic Hampstead Village boundary wall tradition into a contemporary domestic concept. The design originates from the idea of re-establishing the lost boundaries which once defined the site at the junction between Admiral's Walk and an almost forgotten historic footpath, while realigning the house with the pavement in continuity with the tall garden wall of the adjacent Grade I listed Fenton House.

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

Excavated volume. The conceptual approach excavates the domestic space from its boundary, conceiving the house as a carved volume from which elements are extruded and extracted, through the addition and subtraction of blocks. A change of texture and colour - from a coarse dark brick outer shell to smooth white stucco carved volumes - further reinforces the sculptural qualities.Stanton Williams also created the interiors and bespoke pieces of furniture – working across all scales, from the city to the house, to achieve a cohesive design

Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan 1:200
Ground floor plan 1:200
Save this picture!
Section AA 1:200
Section AA 1:200
Save this picture!
© Jack Hobhouse
© Jack Hobhouse

Domestic rituals. Architecture in the case of Fleet House, offers quiet and invisible presence, stepping back to set the scene for the daily rituals of a Swedish-Japanese couple. Natural light and breathing space become key elements of the spatial experience, almost as tangible as the physicality of the house. Materials are natural and tactile. Continuous surfaces in handmade brick, Gneiss stone, stucco and European oak, spread from the exterior into the interior of the house – to offer a sense of serene infinity. Long perspectives and vestibules connect domestic moments – with light always guiding the journey, relating the inside with the outside.

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

Environmental performance. Environmental performance and energy efficiency have been key design factors. Fleet House is heated by ground source heat pump supplemented with solar water heating that stores excess summer heat deep underground. The design also features whole-house ventilation with heat recovery, and a rainwater harvesting system for toilet flushing. The predicted Carbon emissions are 40% lower than the Building Regulations maximum and the house has achieved compliance with the Code for Sustainable Homes Level 4 standard.

Save this picture!
© Johan Dehlin
© Johan Dehlin

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
Stanton Williams
Office

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Sustainability United Kingdom
Cite: "Fleet House / Stanton Williams" 13 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926340/fleet-house-stanton-williams/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream