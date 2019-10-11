Mame Factory Renovation / Franklin Azzi Architecture

+ 22

Renovation · Tours, France Architects Authors of this architecture project Franklin Azzi Architecture

Area Area of this architecture project 16600.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2015

Photographs Luc Boegly

Chief of Architect of French Historic Monuments Pierre-Antoine Gatier

Construction Economists Vpeas

Environmental engineer Tribu

Acoustic Engineer Qualiconsult Service

General engineering 3IA

Project management Société D'Équipement de la Touraine (SET)

Technical Inspectors Qualiconsult

Lead Architect Franklin Azzi

Text description provided by the architects. Built in the 1950s by Bernard Zehrfuss, Jean Prouvé & Edgar Pillet, Mame printing house is a symbol of the 20th century industrial architecture, hence listed as a French Historic Monument. With help from chief architect of French Historic Monuments Pierre-Antoine Gatier, work was focused on the bare minimum. After a careful analysis of the existing, the reconversion of the old building increased the value of its undeniable qualities –since the office has opted for a sober and moderate approach.

The first task – almost archaeological – involved identifying and selecting the original elements of the building such as chassis, beam and paint. In order to achieve minimum daylight factor, all the pre-existing window bays have been reopened. This modification of the facade still maintains the building’s constructive approach. The existing chassis have been restored to their original state. The only moment of freedom for creation is to be found outside the building – the old ramparts of a former barracks were demolished to free enough space for a large sloped forecourt that reconnects the building with its surroundings.

This exceptional architecture gathers three specific heritage features – being the modular structure thought by Bernard Zehrfuss, the ‘colour enhancement’ work of painter Edgard Pillet, and the ironwork, stairs and sheds designed by Jean Prouvé – that are completely retained. The office tried to have the slightest impact on the primary structure of the existing building, the work undertaken aimed at staging the idea of reversibility in architecture.