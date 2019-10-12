World
Levitt House / CSO arquitectura

Levitt House / CSO arquitectura

© David Frutos

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation  · 
Alcobendas, Spain
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project CSO arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    428.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    DAIKIN, Porcelanosa Grupo, Roi

  • Photographs

  • Architect in Charge

    Javier de Antón Freile

  • Project Manager & Space Design

    Commuty

  • Collaborators

    José Miguel Asencio

  • Decoration

    Número26

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Fernando San Hipólito

  • Builder

    Aluminios del Pirineo
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Text description provided by the architects. The Levitt House is located in the residential estate La Moraleja (Alcobendas). It was originally built in 1983 and it was two stories high. The expansion of the building (which is now 108 m2 larger) follows sustainability criteria and uses the 3 pre-existing materials of the home -concrete tiles, wood and face brick- to achieve a new and modern design.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

In order to do the expansion, the house was demolished except for three of the four façades, 25% of the deck and the first-floor slab. Afterward, the house grew towards the interior garden in the plot. Thanks to this expansion and the new design of the stairs, a new floor is built undercover. Regarding the sustainability criteria, the new façade of the expansion is built with energy savings in mind.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

The windows capture the warmth during the winter, but also allow cross ventilation during the summer. To achieve complete solar control, wooden shutters have been installed to guarantee privacy and safety for the inhabitants. Lastly, both the structure and this façade -and the carpentry- have been built with wood, a sustainable material.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos

Other energy-saving systems found in the house are the over-insulation and the installation of an aero-termic machine for climatization with the support of solar panels for the production of hot water. The interior design features a full redistribution with the stairs as the central backbone of the building, allowing views of the whole house from the living room on the third floor.

© David Frutos
© David Frutos
Work Evolution Diagram
Work Evolution Diagram
© David Frutos
© David Frutos

