Berenblum Busch Designs Cruise Terminal for Seaport in Miami

Berenblum Busch Architects are the designers behind the major extension of Carnival Cruise Line’s Terminal F at PortMiami. The project, set for completion by October 2022 will be the largest cruise line in North America.

Created to support the operation of Carnival’s new Excel class ship, arriving in late 2022, in time for the company’s 50th anniversary, the project will renovate existing buildings, as well as put in place new structures. The Miami-based global architecture planning and interior design firm, Berenblum Busch Architects, imagined a sequential proposal, a system of spaces that will facilitate the passenger’s experience, and an interior that builds transitions between buildings, “creating passenger excitement as they anticipate embarking on their voyage”.

The design draws inspiration from maritime architecture, the terminal’s prominent location fronting the MacArthur Causeway, and Miami, a city that feels the pulse of the Caribbean […] the design intends to create a unique sense of place using innovative structural and canvas material for the canopies. This achieves a visual relationship with the existing tensile and canopy roofs of Terminal F. […] Terminal F will be a building for the 21st century that is thoughtful and consistent with today’s rigid requirements, showcasing PortMiami’s commitment to quality and cruise guests. -- Gustavo Berenblum, BBA Founding Principal.

The design consists of “a new exterior canopy system will serve as a transition between passenger drop-off and the building scales, as well as between exterior and interior” according to BBA. In fact, the canopies installed have the purpose of orienting the passengers. Moreover, they are illuminated at night to produce an iconic image. On another hand, a ripple waveform effect highlights the curved design of the roof, allowing daylight to enter the building, and creating the fifth façade of the project, perceived from the cruise ships.