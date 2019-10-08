World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. N architecture
  6. 2019
  7. Tama House Homestay / N architecture

Tama House Homestay / N architecture

Save this project
Tama House Homestay / N architecture
Save this picture!
© Ben Huynh
© Ben Huynh

© Ben Huynh © Ben Huynh © Ben Huynh © Ben Huynh + 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses  · 
Thành phố Tây Ninh, Vietnam
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project N architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    91.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019

  • Photographs

  • Design Team

    Ha Chau My Ngoc, Lam Ba Tung, Tran Van Mien

  • Clients

    Mrs. Thuy – Mr. Nam (just married couple, 27 years old both)

  • Lead Architect

    Vo Minh Nhat
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Ben Huynh
© Ben Huynh

Text description provided by the architects. Tama House is a homestay, which is located in the heart of Tay Ninh city, Viet Nam. The client is a young couple and they want to change their land which has 91msq area into an ideal pit stop. The challenge for us is exploiting the natural contexts and conditions in a reasonable way to create natural ventilation to minimize the temperature of tropical climate in Viet Nam, at the same time optimize the construction costs.

Save this picture!
© Ben Huynh
© Ben Huynh
Save this picture!
© Ben Huynh
© Ben Huynh

Analysis of the building's shapes by the sections. The client has a passion for the Tea ceremony and Japanese culture”, so they want to have a combination and connection between Tea ceremony space and lounge and garden spaces together. Those spaces must be minimal and flexible so we decided to separate the building into 2 separate parts, in the middle being a garden. The front is the living room and the space of the Tea ceremony at the back. All are connected to the garden by a large doorways system, which helps us create a flexible space that can change functions easily, depending on the needs of the user.

Save this picture!
© Ben Huynh
© Ben Huynh
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Ben Huynh
© Ben Huynh

In order to ensure that all rooms take advantage of natural light and wind to minimize the temperature of a tropical climate as well as the needs and business of customers, we have to choose that separate the project into two separate the solution blocks, with a garden in the middle. The garden space is arranged with a pond and trees that form a buffer in the middle of the blocks. Which is both a highlight for the building and a ventilation way making the convection efficiently. In the architectural structure, we use the typical two-layer roof system of traditional houses, including yin-yang roof tiles and the floating frame ceiling system, which are ceiling panels made from wooden frames covered with burlap.

Save this picture!
© Ben Huynh
© Ben Huynh

Between the roof and ceiling is the atmosphere, and a bar system on the two sides of the wall. This roof system has created passive convection between the roof and ceiling to better insulate, while also providing visual effects in expressing the architectural style of Japanese tradition. To take advantage of the natural light, we used the entire large opening door for the surrounding walls. These doors are made of translucent glass doors with louvers, making light to be diffused inside easily and create the necessary privacy.

Save this picture!
© Ben Huynh
© Ben Huynh

Project gallery

See all Show less
About this office
N architecture
Office

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses Vietnam
Cite: "Tama House Homestay / N architecture" 08 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/926143/tama-house-homestay-n-architecture/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream