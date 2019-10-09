KA161 Apartment / midnight green

+ 16

Renovation · Belgium, Belgium Architects Authors of this architecture project midnight green

Area Area of this architecture project 96.0 m2

Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk, HMBG Benelux

Photographs Silvia Cappellari

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the stunning medieval city of Mechelen, this apartment renovation project takes advantage of its extraordinary context. Location, orientation and space have been decisive factors within the development and design process. The studio has been the executioner of every step of the process: development, design and construction. This exceptional combination of roles, and their related responsibilities have helped shape a fundamental basis for the studio’s architectural language.

Continual experimentation with predefined concepts has pushed their limits within this unique venture. Special attention has been given to the vertical elements (doors, walls, etc.) and their influence on the floors, ceilings, the space and their protagonists.

The contrast between the collective predefined concepts of these elements and their newly defined form and setup evoke an individual perception capable of subjective appropriation.