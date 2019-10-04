World
A New Application Offers a VR Experience of The Palace of Versailles

A New Application Offers a VR Experience of The Palace of Versailles

A new application takes visitors into the virtual world of the Palace of Versailles. A first in the cultural scene, the VR application offers a detailed tour of the Royal Grand Apartments, the Chapel and the Opera amongst others. With photogrammetry, a 3-dimensional universe is reconstructed from 2D images of the 24 emblematic rooms of the palace.

The application is basically an invitation to the heart of Versailles. In partnership with Google Arts & Culture, the virtual reality is available for everyone worldwide. New technologies offered by Google met with the desires of Versailles to share the incredible wealth of the heritage. Catherine Pégard, President of the Palace of Versailles states that although “nothing will ever replace the emotion of actually stepping into the Palace, we hope this visual immersion might inspire you to do just that.”

Courtesy of “Experience Versailles”, Palace of Versailles/ Fondation Orange
Courtesy of “Experience Versailles”, Palace of Versailles/ Fondation Orange
Courtesy of “Experience Versailles”, Palace of Versailles/ Fondation Orange
One of the first things I saw when I arrived at the Palace of Versailles in 2011 was a construction site. In partnership with Google, we were building the History Gallery, an exhibit that brought together our art collections and digital reconstructions of the palace in 3D. The History Gallery gave people a better understanding of Versailles, and eight years later, the partnership between the Palace of Versailles and Google Arts & Culture continues to give everyone access to this cultural treasure through technology. Today, we’re launching a new online exhibition for everyone who can’t make it to Paris or who wants to explore this majestic place in a new way: Versailles: The Palace is Yours. -- Catherine Pégard, President of the Palace of Versailles

The simulation offers 18 never-before-seen 3D models of iconic rooms and objects. The application also gives the possibility to explore the 73-meter long Hall of Mirrors,  the King’s Bed or Marie-Antoinette’s jewelry cabinet. With 18 new online exhibitions featuring 340 artworks, the virtual project is an extended invitation to the palace.

