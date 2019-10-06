World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Bez+Kock Architekten
  6. 2019
  7. Mainzer Tor Museum Depot, City Archive and Youth Center / Bez+Kock Architekten

Mainzer Tor Museum Depot, City Archive and Youth Center / Bez+Kock Architekten

Save this project
Mainzer Tor Museum Depot, City Archive and Youth Center / Bez+Kock Architekten

© Stephan Baumann © Stephan Baumann © Stephan Baumann © Stephan Baumann + 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Youth Center  · 
Miltenberg, Germany
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Bez+Kock Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    3114.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    BASF, HUECK, Hodapp, Hunter Douglas Architectural (Europe), Lamberts, Schön + Hippelein

  • Lead Architects

    Martin Bez, Thorsten Kock

  • Project Team

    Christopher Horn, Anna Piontek, Philipp Gengenbach

  • Photographs

    • Clients

      City of Miltenberg

    • Construction management

      Hessdörfer Seifert Architekten

    • Structural engineering

      Riegel-Ingenieur GmbH

    • Heating / Ventilation / Sanitary

      Sattes Walter Ingenieurbüro

    • Building physics

      Kurz und Fischer GmbH

    • Landscape design

      Koeber Landschaftsarchitektur

    • Electrical planning

      Burmester & Partner Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH,

    • Lighting design

      Made by Light

    • Fire protection

      Halfkann + Kirchner Beratende Ingenieure

    • Soil survey

      GGC Gesellschaft für Geo- und Umwelttechnik Consulting mbH
    More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Stephan Baumann
    © Stephan Baumann

    Text description provided by the architects. The city of Miltenberg is characterised by its particular location near the river Main between the Forest of Odes and the Spessart Mountains. The well-preserved historical center with many half-timbered houses stretches out along the Main and is limited on its back side by a steep hillside, which in the past was used as a natural stone quarry. The here removed red Main sandstone dominates the whole city.

    Save this picture!
    © Stephan Baumann
    © Stephan Baumann

    The new Museum Depot, City Archive and Youth Center are located on a slightly descending lot, which was previously occupied by a car dealership, abandoned many years ago. This position at the foot of Castle Hill is particularly characterised by its direct adjacency to the historically listed building “Mainzer Tor”, which was constructed at the end of the 14th century as the western city gate to Miltenberg.

    Save this picture!
    Basement plan
    Basement plan
    Save this picture!
    Upper floor plan
    Upper floor plan

    In our design concept, the building site was levelled by a single-storey base structure in manually hewn red Main sandstone, which houses the museum depot and the city archive. From this massive base, two glassy building laterns, positioned diagonally over a corner, arise and accentuate the town entrance. In their light and at night backlit materiality of translucent profiled glass they form an aesthetic contrast to the stony base structure.

    Save this picture!
    © Stephan Baumann
    © Stephan Baumann
    Save this picture!
    Section A-A
    Section A-A
    Save this picture!
    Section B-B
    Section B-B
    Save this picture!
    © Stephan Baumann
    © Stephan Baumann

    The main entrance is located between the delivery zone and the exterior staircase. At this prominent corner, a wall showcase is arranged towards the stair. Here, selected exhibits can be shown in monthly rotation, announcing the function of the rather inconspicuous museum depot at its interface to the public sphere.

    Save this picture!
    © Stephan Baumann
    © Stephan Baumann

    The wide exterior staircase leads from Mainzer Strasse up to the roof surface of the depot which forms a small public plaza, framed by the two single-storey cast glass buildings. Entry to the youth center in the southern body takes place directly from here. Wheelchair access is possible from Monbrunner Strasse. The generously glazed event space of the youth center orients itself towards the rearward quarry wall and the newly designed outdoor area. From the plaza and via a new bridge, the adjacent “Mainzer Tor” can be accessed and be experienced as the entrée to the city.

    Save this picture!
    © Stephan Baumann
    © Stephan Baumann

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    About this office
    Bez+Kock Architekten
    Office

    Products:

    Glass Stone

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Museum Learning youth center Germany
    Cite: "Mainzer Tor Museum Depot, City Archive and Youth Center / Bez+Kock Architekten" 06 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925929/mainzer-tor-museum-depot-city-archive-and-youth-center-bez-plus-kock-architekten/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream