  6. 2018
  Vallirana 47 Building / Vora

Vallirana 47 Building / Vora

Vallirana 47 Building / Vora

© Adrià Goula

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Renovation  · 
Barcelona, Spain
  • Architects Authors of this architecture project Vora
  • Area Area of this architecture project
    490.0 m2
  • Project Year Brands with products used in this architecture project
    2018
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Aleluia carâmicas, Bolivar, Ceràmica Cumella, Cordonne, Engblad&co, Fujitsu, Fustería Ebenistería Cisca, Fustería Ebenistería Cisca, Grupo Kiak, Grupo Kiak, Irsap, Marbres Rodón, Otranto, Roca, Rovira, Sandberg, Torra, Valadares

  • Lead Architects

    Pere Buil, Toni Riba

  • Photographs

  • Collaborators

    Alex Etxeberria, Quim Olea, Lorenz Kraut, Pol Bosch, Veronika Halo

  • Structure

    eskubi-turró arquitectes

  • MEP

    quadrifoli

  • Budget preview

    Gerard Codina

  • Building architects

    Pere Buil, Toni Riba

  • Management

    Gerard Codina

  • Building

    metric integra

  • Promoter

    pontejos. conservación y preservación  
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Text description provided by the architects. Vallirana 47 is a quite anonymous and discreet building. Its value doesn´t lie within any singular identity, but in the sense of continuity of an epoch. The work consists of the refurbishment of 5 of the 6 dwellings in the building, and the common spaces. Aroused by the way of thinking of the client “Pontejos (conservation and preservation)”, we brought the project to a high level of hybridization between the new and the old, to which we had never achieved before. We worked with the identity of the building in a way that is both continuous and disruptive, with a respectful and at the same time playful attitude.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula
Section
Section
Main plans
Main plans
Main plans
Main plans
© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

The new spatial arrangement is superimposed to the existing one in an expressive way, through friction and displacement. Pavements and ceilings incorporate the order and hierarchy of the original spaces, while the partitions express, at the same time, part of this memory, as well as the transformations made. The new material additions hybridize with the pre-existing in its detailing and ornament. Many materials and elements of the building were reused, which maintain the atmospheric continuity. Everything that was added, links with this continuity, from the most tactile aspects to the most abstract ones: glazed tiles, application of graphic patterns extracted from the building's grids, wall papers, etc ... In this sensory approach, it was also incorporated the stratification of qualities that characterized the residential buildings of that time, specifically in the detail of some coatings and elements.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Finally, we built a density of layers of perception and information in the interiors, which provides complexity and vibration. Meaningful vibration for those who want to interpret it, which at the same time generates visual comfort, deliberately away from the smooth and anonymous surfaces, so the future tenants will feel at home from the very first day.

© Adrià Goula
© Adrià Goula

Project location

About this office
Vora
Office

Cite: "Vallirana 47 Building / Vora" [Reforma edificio Vallirana 47 / Vora] 05 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925883/vallirana-47-building-vora/> ISSN 0719-8884

