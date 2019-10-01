World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Tourism
  4. Italy
  5. Andrea Cassi
  6. 2019
  7. Black Body Mountain Shelter / Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

Black Body Mountain Shelter / Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

Save this project
Black Body Mountain Shelter / Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci © Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci © Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci © Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci + 25

  • Curated by María Francisca González
  • 14:00 - 1 October, 2019
Tourism  · 
Cesana Torinese, Italy

  • Clients

    Paolo Corradini

  • Engineering

    Fabrizio Carosso and Luca Borello (Abitare – strutture e case in legno)

  • Cladding

    Lorenza Bianco

  • Structures

    Luca Giacosa

  • Geological Report

    Secondo Antonio Accotto

  • Manufacturers

    Abitare, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Autodesk, PREFA, Robert McNeel & Associates
More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

A Black Opaque Body at High Altitude
In physics a black body is an ideal object that totally absorbs the energy, re-irradiating it in the surrounding environment. Leaning on a small pass beneath the last slopes near the summit,  Bivacco Matteo Corradini is a dark prism with an hexagonal profile, nestled in the alpine landscape. A metal shell capable of protecting it from high altitude extreme weather conditions and absorbing the maximum solar radiation.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

Materials and volumes have been designed in relation to the landscape: steep crests of dark rock from which grassy slopes and rocks develop, completely covered with snow in the winter season. A discreet interference that, like an inhabited land art work, defines unexpected points of view in the natural landscape.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

A Wooden Cradle
Thanks to the external cladding material and its stratigraphy, the envelope guarantees high performance in terms of winter and summer insulation. The metal shell protects a small room made of Swiss pine, the wood used in the Alpine tradition to make cradles and bedroom coverings, due to its scent and its ease of processing.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The interior of the bivouac is composed of a system of wooden steps that develop on the two short sides of the building, around a central table. The six wooden steps, three on each side, become beds for the night while, during the day, they define a system of seats overhanging the slope of the mountain.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

A cosy, welcoming, and convivial nest: a meeting place at 3000 meters above sea level, for the community of mountaineers.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

An Optical Device
The shape of the building has been modelled in favour of the surrounding landscape. Two large windows open on the short sides like telescopes or the bellow lens of optical benches. The two windows capture the landscape, looking northwards onto Val Thuras and framing the Ecrins massif to the south.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

Assembly and Land Use
The volume rests on the ground for 1/4 of its lower surface so as to adapt to the slope, while limiting soil consumption. Reversibility and environmental sustainability are key points of the project: a light and low-impact installation.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

The design responded to this objective by defining a process of wooden prefabrication that allowed the bivouac to be installed in a short time. The modules were built and pre-assembled in the workshop, then transported by helicopter and reassembled on the construction site. The optimisation of weights and shapes made assembly at high altitudes quick and easy and minimised helicopter transport.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

Place
The Matteo Corradini bivouac is at a few metres from Dormillouse summit, in the upper Valle di Susa, 2908 mslm. The peak of the Dormillouse is the highest point of the ridge that separates Val Thuras from Cervières Valley, in the Briançonnais area.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

The bivouac is mainly for winter and spring: the Val Thuras is a privileged destination for ski mountaineering and the Dormillouse is one of the most popular destinations in the valley. The small pass, chosen as the site for installing the structure, is a panoramic and scenic point ideal for the construction of an emergency shelter that can accommodate the many ski mountaineers and offer support for hikers who, throughout the year, decide to reach the summit after a few hours of walking.

Save this picture!
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci
© Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Andrea Cassi
Office
Michele Versaci
Office

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Hospitality Architecture Tourism Italy
Cite: "Black Body Mountain Shelter / Andrea Cassi + Michele Versaci" 01 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925733/black-body-mountain-shelter-andrea-cassi-plus-michele-versaci/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream