Aerial Futures Explores the Future of Aviation in New York

A new video by AERIAL FUTURES explores how New York's Stewart International Airport could become a catalyst for urban regeneration. Situated 60 miles north of Manhattan, the city is aiming to create a transformation. The video proposes ways in which the airport could positively impact Newburgh’s economy, agriculture, mobility, and civic life, and expand on its function as a travel hub.

As the team explains, the historic city of Newburgh has suffered the effects of economic stagnation, inter-generational poverty and post-industrial decline. But one of the most promising drivers for Newburgh’s economic development is its airport. A new video made on the occasion of AERIAL FUTURES: Newburgh Enclosures explores how New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) has become a catalyst for development in Newburgh and its neighboring region.

The video was produced in tandem with the AERIAL FUTURES: Newburgh Enclosures think tank. The event, which took place at Atlas Studios, comprised of key industry speakers and site-specific projects by architecture graduate students from the University of Pennsylvania. The students contributed research and design propositions for a site close to the airport, whose programming initiatives included co-working, food justice headquarters and farming. The video features interviews with Ginger S. Evans (Reach Airports), Brandt Knapp (BRANDT : HAFERD), Darrick Borowski (School of Visual Arts), Amelia Baxter (Whole Trees), Naomi Hersson-Ringskog (Dept of Small Interventions) and Greg Lindsay (New Cities Foundation).

News via AERIAL FUTURES