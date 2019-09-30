World
Aerial Futures Explores the Future of Aviation in New York

Aerial Futures Explores the Future of Aviation in New York
TWA Terminal by Eero Saarinen, Queens, New York. Image Courtesy of Max Touhey
TWA Terminal by Eero Saarinen, Queens, New York. Image Courtesy of Max Touhey

A new video by AERIAL FUTURES explores how New York's Stewart International Airport could become a catalyst for urban regeneration. Situated 60 miles north of Manhattan, the city is aiming to create a transformation. The video proposes ways in which the airport could positively impact Newburgh’s economy, agriculture, mobility, and civic life, and expand on its function as a travel hub.

Courtesy of AERIAL FUTURES Courtesy of AERIAL FUTURES Courtesy of AERIAL FUTURES Courtesy of AERIAL FUTURES + 7

Courtesy of AERIAL FUTURES
Courtesy of AERIAL FUTURES

As the team explains, the historic city of Newburgh has suffered the effects of economic stagnation, inter-generational poverty and post-industrial decline. But one of the most promising drivers for Newburgh’s economic development is its airport. A new video made on the occasion of AERIAL FUTURES: Newburgh Enclosures explores how New York Stewart International Airport (SWF) has become a catalyst for development in Newburgh and its neighboring region.

The video was produced in tandem with the AERIAL FUTURES: Newburgh Enclosures think tank. The event, which took place at Atlas Studios, comprised of key industry speakers and site-specific projects by architecture graduate students from the University of Pennsylvania. The students contributed research and design propositions for a site close to the airport, whose programming initiatives included co-working, food justice headquarters and farming. The video features interviews with Ginger S. Evans (Reach Airports), Brandt Knapp (BRANDT : HAFERD), Darrick Borowski (School of Visual Arts), Amelia Baxter (Whole Trees), Naomi Hersson-Ringskog (Dept of Small Interventions) and Greg Lindsay (New Cities Foundation).

News via AERIAL FUTURES

