World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. MOZHAO ARCHITECTS
  6. 2018
  7. Jiakeli Apartment Renovation / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

Refurbishment in Architecture

presented by the MINI Clubman

Jiakeli Apartment Renovation / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

Save this project
Jiakeli Apartment Renovation / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

Elevator hall of Block B after the combination. Image © Chao Zhang Rooftop recreation area after the renovation. Image © Chao Zhang reception area of public living room. Image © Chao Zhang facade of block B. Image © Chao Zhang + 32

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
  • 21:00 - 30 September, 2019
Residential  · 
Shenzhen, China
Save this picture!
Base business and square on the first floor. Image © Chao Zhang
Base business and square on the first floor. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The pre-renovation building is a supporting dormitory for the factory in suburban. The national industrial upgrading strategy, the increase in labor and production costs, and the implementation of environmental protection policies have led to the relocation of the low-end industries, and those dormitories in bad condition have been gradually vacant. At the same time, the infrastructure of subway transportation, the high housing rent in the city center, and the rising cost of living have caused a large number of white-collar workers to move out to live. Moreover, most commercial residential buildings of extensive development era lack the sense of community due to the deficiency of public programs. The renovation project hopes to not only improve the quality of original space, but also create a diverse and life-rich community.

Save this picture!
The apartment in the low-end industry enviroment. Image © Chao Zhang
The apartment in the low-end industry enviroment. Image © Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
Axo Drawing
Axo Drawing
Save this picture!
Aerial view of block A and B. Image © Chao Zhang
Aerial view of block A and B. Image © Chao Zhang

The original 10000㎡ dormitories have three buildings: two buildings that have the same layout of internal corridors and an L-shape building of external corridor. The two buildings are integrated together by adding an elevator hall between them. One of the stairs is transformed into two elevators due to the connectivity of evacuation after the combination. The main room type of Block B is single room, and there are one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units at both ends of the building which have better natural lighting conditions. The main room type of Block A is the one-bedroom unit. Living rooms are near the external corridor, making the corridor a public space for connecting each living unit. Meanwhile, the second-floor roof terrace of Block A is transformed into an open outdoor basketball court and the external corridor becomes the best stand for watching a basketball game.

Save this picture!
The facade formed by new balconies. Image © Chao Zhang
The facade formed by new balconies. Image © Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
Elevator hall of Block B after the combination. Image © Chao Zhang
Elevator hall of Block B after the combination. Image © Chao Zhang

The layout of the dormitory before renovation only meets the sleeping requirement and the space is small and crowded. In order to enlarge the interior space, the balcony made of steel is cantilevered from the concrete structure. At the same time, the partition walls between units have three colors of red, yellow and grey, and these colors are randomly arranged among the facade. And the aluminum gratings that cover outdoor air conditioners change with horizontal and vertical directions. The form of the handrails responds to the gratings and the handrails are a combination of vertical circular tubes made of stainless steel. Thereby, the whole apartment's facade renovation is the result of the construction of a series of new functional components. What’s more, vertical grids and climbing plants are added to the external corridor of Block A on the basis of the existing shape, which brings greenery space to the external corridor.

Save this picture!
reception area of public living room. Image © Chao Zhang
reception area of public living room. Image © Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
recreation area of public living room. Image © Chao Zhang
recreation area of public living room. Image © Chao Zhang

By researching people's living habits and human scale, each living program is compactly and orderly arranged in the small interior space, including spaces for storing, studying and working, rest, casual dining, cooking and bathroom. All spaces are designed with the sizes of fixed furniture, movable furniture and household appliances, which can maximize the use of space. Besides, the different material textures and the mix of colors of interior design create a comfortable and pleasant living atmosphere.

Save this picture!
One-bedroom unit in block A. Image © Chao Zhang
One-bedroom unit in block A. Image © Chao Zhang
Save this picture!
two-bedroom unit in block B. Image © Chao Zhang
two-bedroom unit in block B. Image © Chao Zhang

Except for the upgrading of living units, the whole second floor of Block A also includes public programs, such as communication hall, shared kitchen, fitness space, audio-visual recreation, roof-top basketball court and outdoor courtyard. These public spaces not only improve the living condition, but also become the cohesion of the community, enriching the residents’ public life.

Save this picture!
Rooftop recreation area after the renovation. Image © Chao Zhang
Rooftop recreation area after the renovation. Image © Chao Zhang

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MOZHAO ARCHITECTS
Office

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Buildings Residential China
Cite: "Jiakeli Apartment Renovation / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS" 30 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925516/jiakeli-apartment-renovation-mozhao-architects/> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Chao Zhang

深圳佳客里公寓改造 / 墨照建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream