Jiakeli Apartment Renovation / MOZHAO ARCHITECTS

+ 32

Save this picture! Base business and square on the first floor. Image © Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. The pre-renovation building is a supporting dormitory for the factory in suburban. The national industrial upgrading strategy, the increase in labor and production costs, and the implementation of environmental protection policies have led to the relocation of the low-end industries, and those dormitories in bad condition have been gradually vacant. At the same time, the infrastructure of subway transportation, the high housing rent in the city center, and the rising cost of living have caused a large number of white-collar workers to move out to live. Moreover, most commercial residential buildings of extensive development era lack the sense of community due to the deficiency of public programs. The renovation project hopes to not only improve the quality of original space, but also create a diverse and life-rich community.

Save this picture! The apartment in the low-end industry enviroment. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Aerial view of block A and B. Image © Chao Zhang

The original 10000㎡ dormitories have three buildings: two buildings that have the same layout of internal corridors and an L-shape building of external corridor. The two buildings are integrated together by adding an elevator hall between them. One of the stairs is transformed into two elevators due to the connectivity of evacuation after the combination. The main room type of Block B is single room, and there are one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units at both ends of the building which have better natural lighting conditions. The main room type of Block A is the one-bedroom unit. Living rooms are near the external corridor, making the corridor a public space for connecting each living unit. Meanwhile, the second-floor roof terrace of Block A is transformed into an open outdoor basketball court and the external corridor becomes the best stand for watching a basketball game.

Save this picture! The facade formed by new balconies. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! Elevator hall of Block B after the combination. Image © Chao Zhang

The layout of the dormitory before renovation only meets the sleeping requirement and the space is small and crowded. In order to enlarge the interior space, the balcony made of steel is cantilevered from the concrete structure. At the same time, the partition walls between units have three colors of red, yellow and grey, and these colors are randomly arranged among the facade. And the aluminum gratings that cover outdoor air conditioners change with horizontal and vertical directions. The form of the handrails responds to the gratings and the handrails are a combination of vertical circular tubes made of stainless steel. Thereby, the whole apartment's facade renovation is the result of the construction of a series of new functional components. What’s more, vertical grids and climbing plants are added to the external corridor of Block A on the basis of the existing shape, which brings greenery space to the external corridor.

Save this picture! reception area of public living room. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! recreation area of public living room. Image © Chao Zhang

By researching people's living habits and human scale, each living program is compactly and orderly arranged in the small interior space, including spaces for storing, studying and working, rest, casual dining, cooking and bathroom. All spaces are designed with the sizes of fixed furniture, movable furniture and household appliances, which can maximize the use of space. Besides, the different material textures and the mix of colors of interior design create a comfortable and pleasant living atmosphere.

Save this picture! One-bedroom unit in block A. Image © Chao Zhang

Save this picture! two-bedroom unit in block B. Image © Chao Zhang

Except for the upgrading of living units, the whole second floor of Block A also includes public programs, such as communication hall, shared kitchen, fitness space, audio-visual recreation, roof-top basketball court and outdoor courtyard. These public spaces not only improve the living condition, but also become the cohesion of the community, enriching the residents’ public life.