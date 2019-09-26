World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Switzerland
  5. Stocker Lee Architetti
  6. 2019
  7. Atelier in Rancate / Stocker Lee Architetti

Atelier in Rancate / Stocker Lee Architetti

  • 10:00 - 26 September, 2019
  • Curated by María Francisca González
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Atelier in Rancate / Stocker Lee Architetti
Save this picture!
Atelier in Rancate / Stocker Lee Architetti, © Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

© Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi © Simone Bossi + 29

  • Clients

    Stocker Lee Architetti

  • Engineering

    Mauro Vismara, De Giorgi & Partners

  • Text by

    dott. Arch Alessandro Mosetti, IUAV Venezia
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. Designing, thinking and debating about architecture with the gaze turned to the level zero of the ground line. And the changes in the trend of that line is the reason for being of the project of Stocker Lee Atelier in Rancate (CH). In via Molino Nuovo, a peripheral area of the town, where residential buildings alternate with gardens, vineyards and woodland areas, the site extends in direction NS, looking at Monte Generoso at Northeast. An outdoor staircase embedded in the floor and retaining walls made of exposed concrete delimits the property.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

They serve as a reservoir of the soil, which hosts a lush meadow landscape; the construction is surrounded by greenery and colorful flower dots. The rust-red, rectangular volume (in the ground plan 6,60 x 17,60 meters) is covered on the longitudinal side with tiles, while the transversal facades are provided with long drawn bricks. The ground and the sky are cut out by a continuous glazed ring and a linear laceration of the ceiling, other than two holes at the first floor, which look at East and North like two telescopes.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

In the interior, the clear division by material and design choice are continued. The rooms of the basement, the parapet on the ground floor folded into a work surface and the service core are formed from dark gray glazed in-situ concrete. The furnishing elements are built using both warm wooden surfaces plans and steel frames or shelves anchored to the concrete structures. The construction outside of the soil, on the other hand, is made of prefabricated wooden elements, the spruce wood, in contrast to the rough concrete, is glazed white. 29 wood beams give the studio house rhythm and stability.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

The room layout is functional: on the ground floor a two-story common room and a meeting room, in the basement model building, technology, and archive rooms and on the first floor a further meeting room and a working space. The studio is furnished with custom-made metal tables and shelves combined with solid wood. Stocker Lee Architetti's new workplace is a retreat and shelter, in which one seat with legs below the ground line, turning the gaze to the sky or to the close horizon which is nothing but the extension of the working table.

Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi
Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
© Simone Bossi
© Simone Bossi

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
Stocker Lee Architetti
Office

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Switzerland
Cite: "Atelier in Rancate / Stocker Lee Architetti" 26 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925424/atelier-in-rancate-stocker-lee-architetti/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream