World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  6. 2014
  7. The Observatory / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

The Observatory / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

  • 14:00 - 26 September, 2019
  • Curated by Martita Vial della Maggiora
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Observatory / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
Save this picture!
© Matt Dunkinson
© Matt Dunkinson

© Matt Dunkinson © Richard Battye © Richard Battye © Richard Battye + 17

    • Client

      SPUD (Spaces, Placemaking and Urban Design)

    • Contractor

      Shell and structure: S&S Construction Ltd.

    • Subcontractor

      Rotating Base: Unitspark Ltd.

    • Structural Engineer

      KPF Consuslting

    • Environmental Engineer

      S&S Construction

    • Artist Collaborator

      Edward Crumpton

    • Timber and Building Materials

      James Latham Ltd
      • More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Richard Battye
    © Richard Battye

    Text description provided by the architects. The Observatory is a mobile artist studio and workshop designed to encourage interaction between artists and their audience, through a blurring of public and private and inside and outside spaces.

    Save this picture!
    Plans
    Plans

    Four architectural assistants from FCBStudios (Charlotte Knight, Ross Galtress, Mina Gospavic and Lauren Shevills) together with Devon-based artist Edward Crumpton won a competition to create a structure that could house multi-disciplinary artists and directly engage with the public. They responded to the brief by creating two rotating wooden structures:
    - The Study: a private and weather-tight artist’s studio.
    - The Workshop: a space for the artist to present their work and encounter the public in.

    Save this picture!
    Plans and Sections
    Plans and Sections

    The team was inspired by the geometric forms of Sol de Wit and a 15th century painting Saint Jerome in His Study in which the viewer looks into the framed space of the artist, with a landscape framed beyond.

    Save this picture!
    © Richard Battye
    © Richard Battye

    With these ideas in mind, The Observatory frames the artist’s space inside and its surrounding landscapes outside. Artist or audience can rotate the buildings, which like telescopes, can face new points of interest –a nod to the coastal defence ‘lookout’ structures often found along the British coastline.

    Save this picture!
    © Richard Battye
    © Richard Battye

    Dark charred timber panels, created using a Japanese technique called Shou Sugi Ban form the external cladding. This richly textured, outer layer contrasts with the smooth lighter woods used inside the cabins. Edward Crumpton’s knotted and tarred marlin rope screen adds further decorative detail that will weather beautifully over time.

    Save this picture!
    © Richard Battye
    © Richard Battye

    A wood-burning stove provides heat, the solar panel on the roof is enough to power a light bulb and a laptop, and rainwater harvesting supplies the artist’s sink with water.

    Save this picture!
    © Richard Battye
    © Richard Battye

    The Observatory occupied four locations across the South of England over a two year period, giving twelve artists the opportunity of a two-month residency each. The Observatory is now located at spudWORKS in the New Forest and continues to host artists on short term residencies. So far, the studios have hosted 52 artists and they have received over half a million people visitors.

    Save this picture!
    © Matt Dunkinson
    © Matt Dunkinson

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    Save this project
    Share in Whatsapp
    About this office
    Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
    Office

    Product:

    Wood

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Installations & Structures Landscape Architecture Offices United Kingdom
    Cite: "The Observatory / Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios" 26 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925398/the-observatory-feilden-clegg-bradley-studios/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream