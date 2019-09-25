Casa en Tamariu / 05 AM Arquitectura

+ 31

Architects 05 AM Arquitectura

Location Tamariu, Spain

Category Houses

Lead Architects Joan Arnau, Carme Muñoz

Design team Julia Esteve, Laura Rodrigo

Area 338.0 m2

Project Year 2018

Photographs Adria Goula

Technical Architect Planas-Casadevall

Structural engineer GMK – Miquel Llorens

Engineering SJ12 Enginyers – Albert Colomer

Builder Xiu Cargol More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. On a highly sloped plot with the access on the upper side, we designed a compact house in contact with the street and the north side of the plot, freeing spaces on the south side. In order to get the best views, the volume spins its direction looking for the seaside front. The resulting house responds to the two main features of the plot: the perspectives on the sea and the hill slope.

On the other hand, the lower floor is oriented following the hill direction in order to grant a better contact with the natural plot, creating at the same time a terrace on the main floor that gets wider as it reaches the south side. The final volume is resolved with an inclined eave tailored according to the land topography that preserves the general linearity of the house. This specific solution improves the interior spaces and their exposure to the sun. The living areas of the house are disposed around the fireplace, creating a sequence of double-height spaces oriented to south, bringing sunlight inside the house.

Next to the dining room there is a nice outdoor space protected by a sunshade that fosters its outdoor life. In the bisecting line of the two main volumes we placed a spiral staircase that incorporates intermediate slabs of generous dimensions that becomes part of the programme. On the lower floor, the arrival of the stairs is used as a polyvalent space with an outdoor exit. In general lines, it is a house where both the exterior and the interior are designed to enjoy the Mediterranean climate, placing all the main spaces on the south side, in front of the seaside.

Como una prolongación del interior una zona exterior protegida por una pérgola generando un ámbito muy agradable para hacer vida al exterior. En la bisectriz de los dos volúmenes principales que organizan la planta se sitúa una escalera de caracol que incorpora unos rellanos intermedios de dimensiones más generosas que forman parte del programa funcional.

En la planta inferior el espacio de llegada de la escalera se convierte en una zona de uso polivalente con una salida al exterior. Se trata de una casa donde la volumetría tanto exterior como interior está pensada para disfrutar del sol y las buenas vistas, liberando la máxima superficie útil exterior orientada al sur.