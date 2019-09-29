World
  Deja Vu House 2 / Nemo Studio

Deja Vu House 2 / Nemo Studio

  19:00 - 29 September, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Deja Vu House 2 / Nemo Studio
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

© Trieu Chien

  Architects

    Nemo Studio

  Location

    Mg4-08 & 08A, Vinhomes Dragonbay, Ha Long, Vietnam

  Category

    Lodging

  Lead architects

    Liz Nguyen, Nghiem Phong

  Design Team

    Aki Phuong, Nguyen Hoang Viet, Vu Tien

  Area

    668.0 m2

  Project Year

    2019

  Photographs

    Trieu Chien

  Project manager & supervisor

    Tran Vu Duong, Chu Tuan Anh, Do Chi Canh

  Client

    Deja Vu
    • More Specs Less Specs
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Text description provided by the architects. Deja vu house 2, located in new urban off the coast of Ha Long Bay, is joint by two shophouses and renovated interior as hometel and café.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

All the functional rooms embrace a void placed in the center of the house. This void is expanded when ascending the stairs, allowing more air, light, sunshine and even rain, hence reflecting the most subtle movements of the climate in a coastal city and supporting plants grown inside the void.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Elevator and stairs are utilized to move among floors. In particular, the stairs, which made of wood and steel, combining with bridge corridors aim to create distinct views to various directions and more open space for the void.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Bedrooms arranged from the 2nd floor to 4th floor are altered in dimension to fit the expanding area of the void and generate space diversity. Despite being row house type, the bedrooms can still access natural light, including bathrooms, bathtubs and balconies, thus connecting with beachy atmosphere and acquiring “mini resort” feelings. In order to reach this open space but still keep privacy for customers, ventilation bricks, sufficiently prevalent in tropical countries, are applied in this project.

1st Floor Plan existing / renovation
1st Floor Plan existing / renovation
Cross Section
Cross Section

The lobby in first floor is aimed for reception, waiting room, café and other functions. These functional spots also surround the void, which plants a star fruit tree and posesses a porch-like area with wood floor. Therefore, visitors can enjoy outdoor atmosphere and easily swap between interior and semi-interior space.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Rooftop is served as an outdoor party space or simply a playground viewing Ha Long Bay, certainly bringing coastal feelings.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Besides, our architects even use handmade items and combine wood furnitures with metal in different details, such as holders, water pipes, hammer, etc. Specially, wagons are recycled to inspire an unforgetable and unseparatable memory of coal mining of local people in this city.

© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Cite: "Deja Vu House 2 / Nemo Studio" 29 Sep 2019. ArchDaily.

