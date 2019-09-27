Pu'er Shan Zhi Meng Custom-Designed Neighborhood / YIC Architectural Design

+ 29

Architects YIC Architectural Design

Location China

Category Houses

Lead Architects Lin Liu, Tao Zhang, Shihao Zhou

Design Team Likun Xie, Rui Su, Xianzhi Huang, Yue Liu, Long Su, Bo Li, Xuesong Yang, Jiwen Cao, Wenya Liu, etc

Area 86000.0 m2

Project Year 2019

Photographs Xianzhi Huang, Yilong Zhao, Shihao Zhou

Engineering Qian Ren, Qingrui Zhang, Chao Miao, Etc.

Structural Design Zhijin Miao, Lei Zhao, Shiming Duan, Qinjian Shang, etc

Developer Pu'er Zhisheng More Specs Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Pu'er is a small border city in Yunnan which is famous for its tea.The climate is warm in winter and cool in summer. The lifestyle in Pu'er is relaxing with slow pace, compared to the huge architectural space of metropolises, the loose and small-scale neighborhood space is more suitable for here.

The site is ladder-shaped.In the west side of site is Simao river,and the main road of the city is next to the north side and east side of the site .The planning along the urban road is continuous and unified. On the side of the river, the layout is independent and loose, which corresponds to the environment, and the interior forms a neighborhood space in groups. According to the planning idea, the whole land is divided into several small-scale land, and these lands have become the starting point for custom-design.

Save this picture! buildings along the street. Image © Yilong Zhao

The custom-design breaks the single mode of traditional real estate standard design product supply and returns to the most essential needs of users. The architect communicates and designs one-to-one with each user on each piece of land, making each building's interior and exterior facades unique and non-replaceable.

The custom-design here is not belong to the upmarket mode, it's based on the depth research of user's lifestyle. The large number of owners and different needs increased variability of urban physical space(it could become the commerce, hotel, office, residence, etc. ), and makes it returning to the state of natural growth like a real urban neighborhood. At the same time, the custom-design establishes the links between users and individual small buildings, neighborhoods and urban life.

Considering the factors of integrity and economy, the designer uses gray, white and red exterior wall coatings to seek uniformity in complex and variable shapes to meet local low-cost construction methods.The application of red not only activates the atmosphere of the entire neighborhood, but also enhances the identification of important nodes in the neighborhood. Buildings and streets on both sides are controlled the aspect ratio of 2:1, allowing sunlight to enter the streets. And the length of streets are controlled between 35 and 45 meters, allowing people to roam freely in the neighborhood.

Within the free and open spatial pattern, natural growth state, and appropriate streets size, the design of Shan Zhi Meng neighborhood will become a continuation of comfortable urban life in Pu'er.