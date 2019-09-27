World
  Pu'er Shan Zhi Meng Custom-Designed Neighborhood / YIC Architectural Design

Pu'er Shan Zhi Meng Custom-Designed Neighborhood / YIC Architectural Design

  21:00 - 27 September, 2019
  Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Pu'er Shan Zhi Meng Custom-Designed Neighborhood / YIC Architectural Design
inner cluster. Image © Xianzhi Huang
inner cluster. Image © Xianzhi Huang

hotel. Image © Yilong Zhao

  Engineering

    Qian Ren, Qingrui Zhang, Chao Miao, Etc.

  Structural Design

    Zhijin Miao, Lei Zhao, Shiming Duan, Qinjian Shang, etc

  Developer

    Pu'er Zhisheng
hotel. Image © Yilong Zhao
hotel. Image © Yilong Zhao

Text description provided by the architects. Pu'er is a small border city in Yunnan which is famous for its tea.The climate is warm in winter and cool in summer. The lifestyle in Pu'er is relaxing with slow pace, compared to the huge architectural space of metropolises, the loose and small-scale neighborhood space is more suitable for here.

© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

The site is ladder-shaped.In the west side of site is Simao river,and the main road of the city is next to the north side and east side of the site .The planning along the urban road is continuous and unified. On the side of the river, the layout is independent and loose, which corresponds to the environment, and the interior forms a neighborhood space in groups. According to the planning idea, the whole land is divided into several small-scale land, and these lands have become the starting point for custom-design.

© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao
buildings along the street. Image © Yilong Zhao
buildings along the street. Image © Yilong Zhao

The custom-design breaks the single mode of traditional real estate standard design product supply and returns to the most essential needs of users. The architect communicates and designs one-to-one with each user on each piece of land, making each building's interior and exterior facades unique and non-replaceable.

The custom-design here is not belong to the upmarket mode, it's based on the depth research of user's lifestyle. The large number of owners and different needs increased variability of urban physical space(it could become the commerce, hotel, office, residence, etc. ), and makes it returning to the state of natural growth like a real urban neighborhood. At the same time, the custom-design establishes the links between users and individual small buildings, neighborhoods and urban life.

© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao

Considering the factors of integrity and economy, the designer uses gray, white and red exterior wall coatings to seek uniformity in complex and variable shapes to meet local low-cost construction methods.The application of red not only activates the atmosphere of the entire neighborhood, but also enhances the identification of important nodes in the neighborhood. Buildings and streets on both sides are controlled the aspect ratio of 2:1, allowing sunlight to enter the streets. And the length of streets are controlled between 35 and 45 meters, allowing people to roam freely in the neighborhood.

© Yilong Zhao
© Yilong Zhao
inner courtyard. Image © Xianzhi Huang
inner courtyard. Image © Xianzhi Huang

Within the free and open spatial pattern, natural growth state, and appropriate streets size, the design of Shan Zhi Meng neighborhood will become a continuation of comfortable urban life in Pu'er.

different forms. Image © Yilong Zhao
different forms. Image © Yilong Zhao

About this office
YIC Architectural Design
Office

inner cluster. Image © Xianzhi Huang

普洱山之梦定制街坊 / 云南怡成建筑设计

