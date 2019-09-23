World
  Rumah 12 House / Studio Kita

Rumah 12 House / Studio Kita

  06:00 - 23 September, 2019
  Curated by Paula Pintos
Rumah 12 House / Studio Kita
© Arleta Rachma
© Arleta Rachma

© Arleta Rachma

© Arleta Rachma
© Arleta Rachma

Text description provided by the architects. It took a while convincing this client, who is used to a conventional house with minimal ventilation, to agree on an open plan design on his intention to extend his living room. On the site of 5,6 x 14,6m in a dense neighborhood at a high-density city of Jakarta, we designed a 2 and a half storey tropical home with a backyard and a heaping of open space.

© Arleta Rachma
© Arleta Rachma
Section
Section
© Arleta Rachma
© Arleta Rachma

The outdoor areas which continuous throughout the house on horizontal and vertical axis, which form a big chimney-like space on the backyard, made not only the daylight slips into every corner of the house but also the air circulation flew well.

© Arleta Rachma
© Arleta Rachma
Section
Section
© Arleta Rachma
© Arleta Rachma

The floor plans that place bathrooms in a line at each levels make the drainage piping system more efficient.  A small shaft is placed inside a depth of bathroom walls to channel all the waterways and electricity cables.

© Arleta Rachma
© Arleta Rachma
Site plan
Site plan
Second floor plan
Second floor plan

The usage of concrete brick as an affordable material that needs minimal finishing is meant to keep the cost down and construction period cuts. The expose of raw material then creates a compelling indoor/outdoor character of the house for the vibrant urban family whose wish to live in restful house in the middle of crowded city.

© Arleta Rachma
© Arleta Rachma

