World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. United States
  5. MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY
  6. 2019
  7. Zephyr Pavilion / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

Zephyr Pavilion / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY

  • 10:00 - 23 September, 2019
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Zephyr Pavilion / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY
Save this picture!
Zephyr Pavilion / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY, © Studio Naaro
© Studio Naaro

© Studio Naaro © Studio Naaro © Studio Naaro © Studio Naaro + 14

Save this picture!
© Studio Naaro
© Studio Naaro

Text description provided by the architects. Zephyr Pavilion, a windswept canopy, offers a shaded passage through the courtyard of the Honors Residence Hall at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas.The pavilion serves as a social anchor at the convergence of countless flows. Dueling cantilevers extend from a knot-like center, offering both a signal and a sheltering experience along the campus path. This gentle giant is a highly curated scheme of computationally finessed protocols informing a graphically rich structural skin. Four densely striped columns expand into bridging arcs, undulating wings and open looped columns that define oculi to the sky.

Save this picture!
© Studio Naaro
© Studio Naaro
Save this picture!
© Studio Naaro
© Studio Naaro

The rise and fall of the form is influenced by the various traffic paths through the space. Zephyr Pavillion embraces cross-campus traffic, pulling paths into and through its voluminous spaces. Arches curve out of the convergence of canted columns and the quietly sophisticated body opens new views onto the campus architecture, and to the sky above.

Save this picture!
© Studio Naaro
© Studio Naaro

The hollow-bodied structure harnesses flowing trajectories in diagonalized stripes of intense curvature which shear out from an articulated base and provide a space to meet with fellow students, study while enjoying a coffee or to simply stroll through on the way to class. Inside a wind tunnel, through a colonnade or under a canopy, the campus community will find a slowed moment of peace, as if carried away by a pleasant westerly wind.

Save this picture!
© Studio Naaro
© Studio Naaro
Save this picture!
Save this picture!
© Studio Naaro
© Studio Naaro

View the complete gallery

Project location

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
About this office
MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY
Office

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Cultural Architecture Museums & Exhibit Pavillion United States
Cite: "Zephyr Pavilion / MARC FORNES / THEVERYMANY" 23 Sep 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925059/zephyr-pavilion-marc-fornes-theverymany/> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream