World
the world's most visited architecture website
All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. Turkey
  5. A Tasarim Mimarlik
  6. 2018
  7. Atakule New Life Center / A Tasarim Mimarlik

Atakule New Life Center / A Tasarim Mimarlik

Save this project
Atakule New Life Center / A Tasarim Mimarlik

© Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara + 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Skyscrapers  · 
Ankara, Turkey

    • Clients

      Atakule REIT

    • Existing Tower Design

      Ragıp Buluç

    • Structure

      Yüksek Project

    • Mechanical

      Metta Engineering

    • Electrical

      Akay Engineering

    • Landscape

      Dalokay Design Studio

    • Façade Consultant

      Priedemann Building Envelope Consultants- Kaan Kuran

    • Fire Safety Consultant

      Alara Design and Engineering Zeytin Engineering

    • Acoustics Consultant

      Mezzo Studio- Prof. Dr.Mehmet Çalışkan

    • Lighting Consultant

      NA Architectural Lighting Design and Consultancy- Nergiz Arifoğlu

    • Leasing Consultant

      Jones Lang LaSalle Turkey

    • Collaborators

      Cem Saraçlar Alper Güldemet E.Hazal Türkyılmaz Bilgiç Proge Engineering
    More Specs Less Specs
    Save this picture!
    © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara
    © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara

    Text description provided by the architects. A landmark defining Ankara's silhouette, Atakule.
    This project is about the ATAKULE's resurrection. Perching on city's highest peak in Çankaya, at the southern tip of the Atatürk Boulevard, which is one of the critical axes on Jansen's Plan (1928-1932) ATAKULE has long been identified with the city of Ankara.  The tower was baptized in a referendum when people voted to name it after the founder and the first president of the Republic, Atatürk; hence the name Atakule (kule, meaning tower).

    Save this picture!
    © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara
    © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara

    When the capital's first shopping mall was inaugurated, it suddenly became an attraction point for both the locals and visitors. Then, the tower could not just keep up pace with all that was changing around it. This was our key concern as we handled the project. Seeking to revive the city's tower, in our project, we included interior and exterior spaces to reclaim past allure. Spaces to house the city's prominent events and festivals have been designed. In view of bringing people together for purposes other than mere shopping such as social and cultural activities, the tower was relinked to the Botanical Gardens. Vehicle access has been redesigned. 

    Save this picture!
    Ground floor plan
    Ground floor plan
    Save this picture!
    Section
    Section

    Special measures were taken to secure the tower, and the foundation block was rearranged as part of a new load-bearing system.  Ultimate goal was to create a sense of continuity between the interior shaft crawling upward with walkways and halls, and the old park, which in turn would translate into a rich spatial experience. The roof terrace was arranged for social and cultural events. As part of the one-way flow, an interior street to connect two avenues was also designed for seamless vehicle access around the tower.  The plaza was set up towards the main entrance. Sidewalks were custom-designed. Facades have been ornamented with special lighting details. And the outer shell was designed as the 'media façade.'

    Save this picture!
    © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara
    © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara

    Atakule was re-inaugurated on October, 29, 2018 on the day of celebrations commemorating the anniversary of the foundation of the Republic.

    Save this picture!
    © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara
    © Tasarim Mimarlık Archive and Fethi Mağara

    Now, back to life, Atakule welcomes masses on social as well as cultural occasions and also as the entrance to Botanical Gardens atop the capital's highest peak. Today, a new life wages in Atakule. And the Tower once again, has become the beacon in the cityscape, day and night.

    View the complete gallery

    Project location

    Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
    About this office
    A Tasarim Mimarlik
    Office

    See more:

    Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Mixed Use Architecture Skyscrapers Turkey
    Cite: "Atakule New Life Center / A Tasarim Mimarlik" 04 Oct 2019. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/925050/atakule-new-life-center-a-tasarim-mimarlik/> ISSN 0719-8884

    世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

    想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

    翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »

    You've started following your first account!

    Did you know?

    You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

    Go to my stream